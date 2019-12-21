The study was led by researcher Brianna Verigin, Ph.D., who gathered data from 194 men and women. She asked them questions about how often they lied, what kind of lies they told and to whom, whether they lied face-to-face, and of course, if they thought they were good at it.

"We found a significant link between expertise at lying and gender," Verigin says. "Men were more than twice as likely to consider themselves expert liars who got away with it."

In addition to that finding, the research also suggests "expert liars" prefer to lie face-to-face, and usually to friends, family, and romantic partners.

One common strategy cited for liars was to stay as close to the truth as they could, often by simply leaving out specific information. However, confident liars will lie a lot because they think they'll get away with it, with many instances of lies enshrouded in truth.

White lies were the most common type of lie, though, followed (in order) by exaggerations, hiding info, burying lies under truth, and completely making something up.