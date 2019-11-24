There are around 80 distinct sleep disorders, and an estimated 50 to 70 million Americans suffer from poor sleeping patterns. With such a large population not meeting recommended sleeping requirements (seven to eight hours per night for adults), it's safe to assume that the majority of them aren't operating at full speed.

New research from Michigan State University found that sleep deprivation interferes with people's ability to perform multistep tasks.

People can accomplish routine tasks, like brushing their teeth and even taking vital signs, while running on little to no sleep. But the research published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology reveals that your ability to complete complex tasks is impaired.