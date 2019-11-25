A total of 20 adults with severe peanut allergies were randomly chosen to receive a single injection of the antibody or a placebo. Of the participants, 20 were injected with the antibody and five received placebo.

Each participant took a variety of health tests, including skin pricks and electrocardiograms before undergoing “oral challenges” and lab tests.

The oral challenges required participants to eat small doses of peanut protein fifteen days after the medication was administered. Of the antibody group, 73% were able to eat one nut’s worth of protein without a reaction. No one in the placebo group was able to eat peanut protein without reacting. On day 45 the test was repeated, and this time, 57% of the antibody group passed.

The antibody interferes with a molecule that triggers common allergic reactions, like swelling, hives and anaphylactic shock. Because of its inhibiting properties, researchers expected the antibody to halt the effects of allergies.

What was surprising, according to co-author Kari Nadeau, MD, Ph.D., were how long the effects lasted.