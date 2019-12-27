Elizabeth Miller, M.D., Ph.D., lead study author and professor of pediatrics, public health, and clinical and translational science says, "The Me Too Movement brought to light how pervasive sexual violence and derogatory behavior toward women is in our society."

The findings, Miller goes on to say, show how a particular social environment can encourage or discourage certain behaviors. "Our findings highlight the wide-ranging impact that witnessing sexual harassment and dating violence has on our teenage boys, and present an opportunity to teach adolescents to challenge negative gender and social norms, and interrupt their peers' disrespectful and harmful behaviors," she contends.

As such, when it comes to raising a nonviolent boy, introducing progressive ideas toward gender to young men may help mitigate the risk of violence toward both men and women.

"Pressure to conform to stereotypes about masculinity that perpetuate harmful behaviors toward women and girls is also associated with getting in a fight with another guy," Miller adds. "These behaviors aren't happening in silos—if we're going to stop one, we need to also be addressing the other."

For some parents, all it may take is starting the conversation with your son, or being a living example of gender equality. For some ideas to get the ball rolling, check out these seven ways to raise a son who will grow up to respect women.