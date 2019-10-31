New Research Finds A Link Between Itchy Skin & Depression

When you experience skin inflammation, examining your anxiety and depression levels may not be the first thing that comes to mind. Although investing in a soothing moisturizer or natural oil might be your first instinct to get your itchy skin under control (as it should!), research shows that for your second move, you might want to shift your focus to your mental health.

A new study, published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, found a link between itchy skin and mental health conditions; specifically, itchy skin might be associated with higher levels of clinical depression, suicidal ideation, and stress.

Itchy skin can produce physical and emotional discomfort (if you've ever experienced an anxiety-induced breakout of hives, you know what I mean), so it makes total sense that people who are chronically scratching at their skin might experience a lower quality of life.

To investigate the skin's role in these mental health conditions, researchers analyzed 3,530 patients with skin diseases—think prurigo, eczema, and psoriasis—and compared them with over 1,000 healthy controls. Although these healthy participants didn't suffer from a skin disease, scientists wanted to study whether any itchy skin they had (even if it wasn't chronic) had an effect on their mental health as well. They measured all the participants' chronicity and intensity of itch; evaluated them on the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale; and analyzed their sociodemographics, suicidal ideation, and stress.

What they found was that patients with chronic skin diseases who felt itchy had a 14% prevalence of depression, compared to 5.7% in those patients who weren't itchy at that time. Additionally, healthy individuals who experienced itchy skin (perhaps due to weather, allergies, or other environmental factors) had a 6% depression rate, compared to 3% in healthy individuals without itch. People who experienced itch also reported more stressful life events, as well as economic hardships.

The bottom line: The painful burden that is itchy skin can have significant effects on mental health, even if you don't suffer from a chronic skin condition.

"Our research shows that itch has a high impact on quality of life," lead researcher Florence J. Dalgard, M.D., Ph.D., notes. "This study illustrates the burden of the symptom of itch and its multidimensional aspect."

She also recommends more aggressive treatment options for patients with skin diseases, specifically tailored to reduce itch as early as possible in order to prevent the onset of mental health issues.