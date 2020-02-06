The drug, which is called APG-157, is made up of plant-based polyphenols including curcumin. According to the study, curcumin has been previously linked to suppressing tumors due to it's anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities. However, use of it clinically has been limited because people don't absorb it effectively orally.

In this study, they found that the drug was effectively absorbed via "oral mucosal absorption." To simplify it: they gave patients a lozenge, which dissolves slowly in the mouth, instead of a pill to swallow or other means of providing medication.

Using this method, curcumin (and the other polyphenols) were effectively able to enter the bloodstream and work their magic. Three hours after taking the drug, they saw high levels of curcumin and its byproducts in the bloodstream and in tumor tissue.

Cancer patients who were given the medication saw decreases in cytokines, which are proteins involved in inflammation that can be found in saliva. They also saw reduced numbers of Bacteroides, which are a type of bacteria with an outer-layer that prevent them from being detected by our immune systems. Thirdly, patients saw an increase in T-cells in the environment around tumors, which in other therapies are harnessed to kill said tumors.