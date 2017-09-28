How Patagonia Is About To Change The Way We Shop

According to activewear brand Patagonia, the best thing people can do for the planet is keep their stuff in use longer and cut down on consumption in the process. Their new Worn Wear store is a space to do just that.

Launched last week, the website is an online marketplace for used Patagonia gear. Now shoppers can return their apparel and backpacks to Patagonia for store credit and the brand will clean them (using an eco-friendly process that forgoes water altogether) and resell them at a discounted rate. This new model is meant to appease budget-conscious shoppers while also ensuring that more outerwear stays in the great outdoors where it belongs, not in a landfill somewhere.

A few years back, the brand kicked off the precursor to their latest sustainable endeavor, the Worn Wear van, which travels the country teaching people how to repair and repurpose their old gear.

"We're seeing a very natural pattern developing where this younger generation is looking at ways to share things—workspaces, cars, you name it," Worn Wear program manager Nellie Cohen told mbg earlier this year. "Maybe part of it is the circumstances of college students graduating with more debt than previous generations. Financially, they're not as able as their parents to buy so much 'stuff.'" The new site also has a section that shares some of the van's insights as well, so people can have the option to prolong their outerwear's life span that way too.