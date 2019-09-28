Today's New Moon Is One Of 2019's Luckiest Moments For Relationships
As the star sign ruling the zodiac's seventh house of commitment and partnership, lovely Libra's is gentle, harmonious, and diplomatic. When the dark moon slips into this alluring domain, enjoy an extra helping of harmony and increased understanding in your most cherished relationships—including those that may have fallen out of balance.
In fact, September 28's new moon marks one of 2019's most promising days for harmonizing all your relationships. So make it your personal mission to compromise and keep an open mind. Libra's amicable moonbeams hold the promise of pleasant negotiations, sweet heart-to-hearts, and even surprising new partnerships.
Do you ever think you're better off alone? Think again! The urge to merge will be strong all week long. Strive for greater mutuality with the people in your life (think interdependence, not codependence). Whether it's business, creative coupling, or a heart-palpitating romantic affair, let the negotiations begin!
Just remember that new moons are starting blocks, so there's no need to rush to the signing table or straight to the altar. Take time to choose your other half wisely. The seeds you plant this week will be harvested six months from now, when the full moon shines bright in Libra.
Is it any surprise that this lunation also marks the halfway point of the annual horoscope cycle? That's because Libra, the star sign of beauty and balance, is also the zodiac's midpoint sign. Use this soft, dark night for reflecting on the recent past but also to look ahead. Don't forget, the seventh sign is symbolized by the Scales, so you now have extra support to measure your progress using the Libran gift of judgment to craft a thoughtful, balanced plan for your future.
Librans often get a bad rap as procrastinators—which misses the teachable moment. This star sign's influence offers more than just a path to balance opposing forces. It's also about taking the perfect amount of time to weigh your options. So step back from "doing" mode and observe the whole vista ahead before making a move. Libra's refusal to be rushed can help you savor the moment—an underrated skill in today's hurry-scurry world.
Here are seven rituals to invite more balance and beauty into your life at the 2019 Libra new moon:
1. Gather what you've grown.
As the first autumn zodiac sign, Libra marks the start of fall and harvest season. Where was your energy planted in the spring? What have you been working on since then? Do you like what's growing in your metaphorical garden? If not, now's the perfect time to select and plant new, more productive seeds.
Just be conscious of Libra's tendency to tempt you to unconsciously deflect responsibility for your choices. Were you hoping for tomatoes and got apples? Retrace your steps. There's a good chance it was you who planted those heirloom seeds. Or maybe you just weren't on top of what was being planted at all. Don't beat yourself up. Identify where the U-turn happened, accept responsibility, and then course-correct. If you've kept a calendar or journal, review it to see where you've been "leaking" time and energy. That can be incredibly telling now.
Did you want more money in the bank and it's just not there? Did you hope to move but are still staring at the same four walls? Did you get consumed by menial tasks? Sidetracked by personal drama? Look at where you've been directing your attention. Untangle yourself from anything that doesn't bear the fruit you're craving to cultivate. Then be super-intentional about what you take on as you move forward.
2. Just say…maybe.
Feel pressured to make a decision? Refuse to cave. At the Libra new moon, it's OK to wait and see. And if you're applying the heat to someone else? Take a nice, deep breath and give things a rest.
After all, that "no" might simply mean "not now." When a no is heard and honored, it can sometimes turn into a yes down the line. So let go of your agendas and need to control results. Be open to change, course corrections, and unexpected outcomes. As Libra Oscar Wilde once said, "Consistency is the last refuge of the unimaginative."
3. Freshen up.
Style can be stressful when you're busy, and dressing up can feel like another part-time job. That extra hour of matching, accessorizing, makeup application, and blow-drying can be a real weight on an already overloaded schedule.
Fortunately, Libra is ruled by Venus. Under its influence, art, beauty, and sensuality are as natural to drink in as the air you breathe. At the Libra new moon, taking time to adorn yourself can be a pleasurable, ritual escape from the intense, achievement-focused energy of your day.
It may seem frivolous when you're driving kids to practice, cramming for finals, or hammering away at a massive deadline. When time challenges cramp your style, this new moon insists you're worth it—and promises it will be an easier and more pleasant time than you might think. Try creating a "uniform"—a simple, go-to combo—to cut down stress when you face your closet. Structured top, jeans, boots…GO! Scoop-neck shirt, leggings, flats, colorful bag…DONE. Libra won't let you out the door looking less than stellar.
4. Embrace the art of diplomacy.
As ruler of the zodiac's seventh house of committed partnerships, Libra is all about perfecting the balance between "me" and "we" and finding terms that work for everyone.
This doesn't just apply to individuals. Many important international agreements, including the treaty between Britain and the U.S. that ended the Revolutionary War and the treaty that restored Japan's independence after World War II, were signed in September with a Libra new moon on the horizon and came into full effect as the new moon dawned.
Count on the Libra new moon to gift you with diplomacy, so you can truly step into another person's shoes to understand their needs. During polarizing political times, it can seem nearly impossible to do this, especially when headlines leave you feeling more upset, enraged, and helpless by the hour. How can you move through grief and outrage with grace? It's possible the Libra new moon can give you more insight—or at least greater determination to put energy into the world to make it a better place for everyone.
5. Revamp your relationships.
The Libra new moon offers a cosmic reboot to your relationships. Even single-and-loving-it types may feel a sudden urge to merge—or at least find a little more companionship in their lives. Couples: Lay down your swords and set lovers' quarrels aside for now. This new moon will support you anytime you compromise, cooperate, and co-create. This may require some outside support like a mediator, coach, or couple's therapist, but finding that middle ground is the name of the game.
Are you effectively sending out signals when you want your partner to pay you some attention? John Gottman, author of The Relationship Cure, did extensive research on what he calls "bids for connection." These are the verbal and nonverbal cues you send out to your partner to connect and keep the relationship flowing along. Gottman's research showed that happy couples will place their "bids" up to 100 times in a 10-minute span. According to Gottman, your ability to communicate your desires and needs in a loving way is essential to a healthy relationship. Also helpful: Read up on attachment theory and discover your attachment style. Do you tend to be anxious, secure, or avoidant? How about the people you gravitate toward?
6. Beautify your surroundings.
Libra, the ultimate love goddess and aesthete, prompts you to beautify something now—and even your tiniest, most delicate touch will be seen and appreciated. Buy flowers for your dining room table and bedroom. Invest in a nicer bottle of wine. Buy that turquoise ring from a street vendor. Paint an accent wall in your home. Arrange an eye-pleasing tablescape on your desk. The Libra new moon is an optimal time to give your space a thoughtful style overhaul.
7. Strike a mind-body balance.
Is your mind all over the map? Why not use your body to bring back the balance? Mindfulness practices can really hit the spot anytime you're seeking a healthy dose of that trademark Libran calm.
Do a few sun salutations or head to a class where you can work it out on the mat. Try a few partner yoga poses for Libra season to help you bring balance back to your body—and become a little bit closer to your partner, too. Or balance your inner yin and yang with some tai chi. Up for something more active? Go all out under the invisible but powerful Libra new moon with some ballroom dancing.
Whatever you choose, Libra and her ruler Venus practically guarantee you'll be at your most graceful, charming, and lovely.