Today's New Moon Is One Of 2019's Luckiest Moments For Relationships

As the star sign ruling the zodiac's seventh house of commitment and partnership, lovely Libra's is gentle, harmonious, and diplomatic. When the dark moon slips into this alluring domain, enjoy an extra helping of harmony and increased understanding in your most cherished relationships—including those that may have fallen out of balance.

In fact, September 28's new moon marks one of 2019's most promising days for harmonizing all your relationships. So make it your personal mission to compromise and keep an open mind. Libra's amicable moonbeams hold the promise of pleasant negotiations, sweet heart-to-hearts, and even surprising new partnerships.

Do you ever think you're better off alone? Think again! The urge to merge will be strong all week long. Strive for greater mutuality with the people in your life (think interdependence, not codependence). Whether it's business, creative coupling, or a heart-palpitating romantic affair, let the negotiations begin!

Just remember that new moons are starting blocks, so there's no need to rush to the signing table or straight to the altar. Take time to choose your other half wisely. The seeds you plant this week will be harvested six months from now, when the full moon shines bright in Libra.

Is it any surprise that this lunation also marks the halfway point of the annual horoscope cycle? That's because Libra, the star sign of beauty and balance, is also the zodiac's midpoint sign. Use this soft, dark night for reflecting on the recent past but also to look ahead. Don't forget, the seventh sign is symbolized by the Scales, so you now have extra support to measure your progress using the Libran gift of judgment to craft a thoughtful, balanced plan for your future.

Librans often get a bad rap as procrastinators—which misses the teachable moment. This star sign's influence offers more than just a path to balance opposing forces. It's also about taking the perfect amount of time to weigh your options. So step back from "doing" mode and observe the whole vista ahead before making a move. Libra's refusal to be rushed can help you savor the moment—an underrated skill in today's hurry-scurry world.