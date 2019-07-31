How To Bask In Tonight's Live-Out-Loud New Moon In Leo

While there will be a time for practicality, these passionate moonbeams are not it! Dream in Technicolor and ratchet up the romanticizing. Let yourself be swept up in the fantasy of what could be. Imagination is the precursor to innovation, and this new moon pairing will deliver some divine downloads. If you've been flexing your entrepreneurial muscle, vying for a coveted position, or even looking for "the one," la luna could finally reveal the missing piece to the puzzle.

Openhearted Leo is a fire sign, which is all about action and adventure, and the Leo new moon is a time to take bold and exciting creative risks. Leo is also the ruler of the heart and spine. At a time when the world seems endlessly filled with political unrest and bravado, it's time for some true heroes to emerge—with plenty of "backbone" and a whole lot of love.

First impressions can leave an indelible mark, and this new moon raises the question: How do YOU want to shine in this world? Since new moons give us fresh starts, it's well worth the effort to put your #goals into practice now.

Since this is the second new moon in a single month (the first was a Cancer total solar eclipse on July 1), you may hear hype about it being a Black Moon, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. Just as a doubleheader of full moons in a month earned the nickname Blue Moon, it's the same deal here.

But Black Moon, or "dark moon," is a term commonly used for any new moon. Adding to the needless confusion (which we're already navigating, thanks to Mercury retrograde also ending on July 31), if you're in any time zone that's two hours or more ahead of the U.S. Eastern Daylight Time, it's not a Black Moon, because it will already be August 1. Don't overthink it—just trust us!

Bottom line: There is no astronomical significance to a Black Moon. Nothing happens, except the usual new moon absence of any visible moon in the sky, plus the stronger so-called spring tides we get for a few days around every full or new moon. (Nonetheless, prepare for an onslaught of memes about it!)