How To Bask In Tonight's Live-Out-Loud New Moon In Leo
While there will be a time for practicality, these passionate moonbeams are not it! Dream in Technicolor and ratchet up the romanticizing. Let yourself be swept up in the fantasy of what could be. Imagination is the precursor to innovation, and this new moon pairing will deliver some divine downloads. If you've been flexing your entrepreneurial muscle, vying for a coveted position, or even looking for "the one," la luna could finally reveal the missing piece to the puzzle.
Openhearted Leo is a fire sign, which is all about action and adventure, and the Leo new moon is a time to take bold and exciting creative risks. Leo is also the ruler of the heart and spine. At a time when the world seems endlessly filled with political unrest and bravado, it's time for some true heroes to emerge—with plenty of "backbone" and a whole lot of love.
First impressions can leave an indelible mark, and this new moon raises the question: How do YOU want to shine in this world? Since new moons give us fresh starts, it's well worth the effort to put your #goals into practice now.
Since this is the second new moon in a single month (the first was a Cancer total solar eclipse on July 1), you may hear hype about it being a Black Moon, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. Just as a doubleheader of full moons in a month earned the nickname Blue Moon, it's the same deal here.
But Black Moon, or "dark moon," is a term commonly used for any new moon. Adding to the needless confusion (which we're already navigating, thanks to Mercury retrograde also ending on July 31), if you're in any time zone that's two hours or more ahead of the U.S. Eastern Daylight Time, it's not a Black Moon, because it will already be August 1. Don't overthink it—just trust us!
Bottom line: There is no astronomical significance to a Black Moon. Nothing happens, except the usual new moon absence of any visible moon in the sky, plus the stronger so-called spring tides we get for a few days around every full or new moon. (Nonetheless, prepare for an onslaught of memes about it!)
Below are a few transformative tips for making the most of this year's Leo new moon:
1. Practice enlightened self-promotion.
The term "self-promotion" gets a bad rap, but let's face it: In this overcrowded marketplace, the squeaky wheel often gets the oil. There are a lot of people hyping themselves up who don't have the goods, true. But there are also a lot of wonderful, worthy products and services that never see the light of an audience simply because they're not properly publicized. Check out online communities like the Follower to Fan Society or Jenna Kutcher's awesome courses like Instagram Lab to learn how to get the word out effectively with social media. Showy Leo loves attention, and hey, there's no shame in that. If what you're offering adds value and inspiration to someone's life, then why not shout it from the rooftops? You never know when your story could open another person's eyes or give them the validation they've been seeking.
2. Wear your heart on your sleeve—and lead!
Hiding your feelings is supposedly a sign of self-control and maturity—but what good does it actually do? Leo energy is all about naked honesty, childlike glee, and unmasked excitement. It's anything BUT remote, cool, and unruffled. At this Leo new moon, open your heart and dare to be vulnerable! Why hold back your true feelings about someone you admire? Or pretend you don't love something that's not considered "cool" by the self-appointed tastemakers of the world? What's really impressive is to be unapologetically yourself, even if someone else finds it dorky, awkward, or weird.
3. Prioritize your passions.
Is there anything in your life you've said yes to, but your soul is just "meh" about…or even giving you a resounding no? Stop doing it already! There are not enough hours in the day to give your precious creative energy to something that drains your spirit. At the Leo new moon, seek fresh avenues of inspiration that are aligned with your deepest desires.
4. Fight for what's right.
Leo is the sign of courage and backbone, and this new moon prompts us to get brave. Have you been making excuses, backing down, or wimping out? Maybe good old-fashioned fear has disguised itself as a perfectly reasonable excuse to avoid taking a risk or pursuing what you REALLY want. And now, you're being challenged—should you walk the plank or back down? The Leo moon says: If you want it, pounce! Your willingness to fight for your desires is the first catalyzing step.
5. Appreciate yourself and your loved ones.
Ego and pride are the shadow side of Leo's expression, but a healthy sense of self can strike just the right balance. We're not suggesting you blow hot air or talk yourself up to be bigger than you are. But frankly, most people (with the exception of a few notable narcissists) are bigger than they really imagine themselves to be. Find at least one thing to celebrate yourself for—as grandly as you can! Write it down, or make a whole list. As a fun bonus exercise, sit down with a few friends and take turns acknowledging one another. Nothing feels better than vocally appreciating people who deserve to hear it.
6. Express yourself wildly.
Leo energy is all about revelry. It doesn't matter if you have no rhythm and can't carry a tune in a bucket. The point is to be part of the fun. Belt out a show tune. Make karaoke plans and celebrate the Leo vibes with a rousing group singalong over a few drinks and a whole lotta laughter. Leo has the confidence to spare—so if you make a fool of yourself, who cares?
7. Unleash your inner child.
Playful Leo is all about awe and childlike wonder. Dedicate this Leo new moon to having fun. Skip down the street, build a sand castle, do an art project with kids (or friends!), make homemade ice pops. Adults get so jaded, thinking we know it all, that we've been there, done that. Where can you add a sense of discovery to your life?