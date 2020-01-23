mindbodygreen

6 (Truly Fun) Ways To Tap Into The Energy Of The Aquarius New Moon

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
6 Fun Ways to Tap Into The Energy of the Aquarius New Moon 2020

January 23, 2020 — 22:40 PM

Come together now! On January 24 (at 4:42 p.m. EST), we usher in a new moon in Aquarius, the sign of community, activism, and technology. This is a powerful opening to find your soul squad whether you connect virtually or IRL. Here are six powerful ways to tap into the energy of the Aquarius new moon:

1. Create community.

No person is an island, and the Aquarius new moon reminds us of our need to share energy beyond checking our phones in the buzz of a local coffee shop. Where in your life could you collaborate or find more fulfillment in the company of others? This lunar lift can point you to groups of people who share your interests. If you're working toward similar goals, how can you better support each other's success? For example, if you're all entrepreneurs, you might set up a weekly mastermind call.

Has your world become a bit too isolated for your liking? The "sharing is caring" vibes of the Aquarius new moon could point you toward some modern-day remedies. Co-living housing is popping up, the adult version of dorm living. Sharing a bathroom with a few "quadmates" might not be everyone's cup of tea, but the benefits of sitting down to group dinners and a built-in social life are enough to sway many. Even if that's too college flashback for you, this new moon may inspire other co-sharing ideas, such as renting an office with fellow freelancer friends or setting up a babysitting or dog-walking pool with neighboring (pet) parents.

2. Explore a new scene.

Fallen into a social slump? Aquarius is the sign of group activity, making this new moon one of the best days of the year to get out and circulate. Don't just gravitate to the usual spaces. Under this lunar lift, any activity that stimulates the intellect and your "higher mind" is the place to be. Get metaphysical! Is there a provocative lecture you could attend? A group meditation, healing circle, or sound bath? Since Aquarius is an air sign represented by waves of electricity, how about a kundalini yoga class that is designed to move the energy through your body using your own breath?

3. Activate your activism.

Aquarius governs social justice (along with companion air sign Libra), so let this new moon shift your activism into gear. There's no shortage of important causes to get involved in, perhaps as a regular volunteer. Or, if you're short on time, lend support with a monthly donation. Politics also fall under Aquarius' domain. Having a say in the world has a lot to do with who represents you in office. This new moon reminds us that one voice can make a major difference for many, including people who have trouble making it to the polls. With 2020 being a pivotal election year, there will be no shortage of voter drives, campaigning, and causes to get behind. Find the place where you make a difference, using this new moon as your guide.

4. Make a sudden move.

Aquarius is ruled by Uranus, the planet of sudden events, breakthroughs, and radical change. Yeah, we've all heard sayings like "one step at a time" or "progress, not perfection." But sometimes, a bold leap IS the way to go, even if it leaves jaws on the ground. At the Aquarius new moon, a swift shift could be in order. Step out of the safety zone and try a radically different approach. A little shock value can snap people back to attention. Have a read (or listen) of branding guru Seth Godin's Purple Cow, which makes a strong case for standing out in the crowd!

5. Get tech-savvier.

There's an app for everything now, but how well are you utilizing all those $1.99 downloads cluttering up your home screen? There's a good chance your life could be a whole lot easier if you synced the data or set up automations and alerts. But what about your privacy settings? Many apps have built-in location trackers that you might not even be aware of, recording your every move and stamping your photos with metadata. Here's a guide for stopping your phone from turning into Big Brother against your will.

On the bright side, there's never been a better time to make a living as a media maven or online entrepreneur. This Aquarius new moon is your call to sharpen up those digital skills—for fame or fortune (or both). Being an Instagram influencer, Etsy mogul, or YouTuber can be a legit path to prosperity.

6. Try a team sport.

Techie Aquarius might keep us glued to our screens, but it's also a highly active and athletic sign. Use this new moon to break out of a sedentary slump with team sports. An indoor soccer or volleyball league can make the cold days fly by; or check out studios that fall into the communal camp, like CrossFit. It's a great excuse to socialize while getting the energy flowing from "tip to tail." The humanitarian nature of Aquarius adores a good cause. How about rallying co-workers for a charity 5K and raising money to make a difference?

If you prefer something a little gentler, organize an "asana posse" for biweekly yoga classes, or start a walking group with a few close friends. Since Aquarius governs the Internet and social media, you might sign up for a health coach's online boot camp—especially if it comes with the supportive community of a private online group, videos, and recipes. Don't forget those go-go-gadgets either. Program your Fitbit; treat yourself to a pair of high-tech cross-trainers to up your performance level and speed.

