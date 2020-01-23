6 (Truly Fun) Ways To Tap Into The Energy Of The Aquarius New Moon

No person is an island, and the Aquarius new moon reminds us of our need to share energy beyond checking our phones in the buzz of a local coffee shop. Where in your life could you collaborate or find more fulfillment in the company of others? This lunar lift can point you to groups of people who share your interests. If you're working toward similar goals, how can you better support each other's success? For example, if you're all entrepreneurs, you might set up a weekly mastermind call.

Has your world become a bit too isolated for your liking? The "sharing is caring" vibes of the Aquarius new moon could point you toward some modern-day remedies. Co-living housing is popping up, the adult version of dorm living. Sharing a bathroom with a few "quadmates" might not be everyone's cup of tea, but the benefits of sitting down to group dinners and a built-in social life are enough to sway many. Even if that's too college flashback for you, this new moon may inspire other co-sharing ideas, such as renting an office with fellow freelancer friends or setting up a babysitting or dog-walking pool with neighboring (pet) parents.