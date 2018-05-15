Today's New Moon In Taurus Is The Perfect Excuse To Treat Yourself
May 15, 2018, is a BIG day in the stars, as the year's only new moon in earthy Taurus arrives alongside another major planetary transit: Uranus exits Aries and enters the Bull's pen for the first time since 1942. Unconventional Uranus pushes for radical evolution and progress while nostalgic Taurus roots into time-tested traditions, resisting change at every turn. (For more on this once-in-a-lifetime transit, be sure to read our Uranus in Taurus predictions here.)
But back to the Taurus new moon! As the star sign of the steadfast Bull, sensual Taurus grounds us in what is ethical and sensible. There's a reason basic ideals like "do unto others" have stuck around throughout the centuries. The Taurus new moon is a lunar lift that brings a much-needed dose of sanity back to the world and a generous sprinkling of practical magic.
Take a good look at your schedules, timelines, and budgets, and make sure you've got a solid foundation built. Taurus is the first of the earth signs, so think of this new moon as a prompt to stabilize efforts on the ground floor. Once that's handled, you can build as high as you want! Remember: There's no rush to build or renovate Rome just yet. Slow and steady Taurus would prefer we play the long game and arrive at our goals with quality in check.
It's up to you to keep life interesting, so find ways to relish the little things.
Pragmatic and efficient, the Taurus new moon arrives just in time to help us whip our lives back into shape. Are we eating fresh, healthy food? Is our time being managed accordingly? Are we finding that we're constantly consumed by stress?! If we approach our work with Taurean integrity, we can actually carve out the time and space to enjoy the luscious results. Beautifying Venus is the planetary guardian for Taurus (and Libra), and this new moon reminds us to value the natural resources around us too, as we get back into a more sustainable, eco-chic groove.
There’s another "green" that this new moon is concerned with, since budgeting falls under Taurus’ domain. There’s no time like the present to call up that financial adviser to help ensure that we don’t burn every penny we earn. Practical luxury and financial stability also falls into this realm, so make a few wishes toward abundance—and then take concrete actions to start building that nest egg by earning AND saving more.
New moons are sparks that light a fire, so circle October 24 on your calendar, the date of the corresponding full moon in Taurus. That's when we'll reap the harvest of what we plant this week.
Here are some tips to harness the sensual and steadying energy of the Taurus new moon:
1. Make a "microresolution."
Taurus is a creature of habit, and while this can make us wonderfully persistent, it can also reveal where we're stuck in a rut. According to the book, Small Move, Big Change, making "microresolutions"—instead of sweeping promises that quickly lose steam—can actually create lasting shifts. For example, rather than vow to get into killer shape for summer, create the microresolution of packing your sneakers in your bag or walking around the block after dinner every evening. The seismic shift is caused by making one small effort then building on that, which creates a snowball effect in the long run.
2. Flex your green thumb.
While the gleaming produce displays at Whole Foods make for a delightful walkabout, most of us have little clue what it took to harvest those luscious and edible jewels. And while it’s great to buy organic, some of us may be far removed from the idea of sticking our hands in the pesticide-free soil, planting heirloom seeds, watering the crop, and nurturing it to full harvest. This earthy Taurus new moon sends an honorable nod to the food producers of the world, encouraging us to "get our farmer on" in some small way. While some of us may have sun-drenched acres at our disposal, others may have only a small windowsill and a grow light to work with. Plant what you can, be it a giant bed of Swiss chard or a pot of rosemary. We love the book The Dirt Cure by Dr. Maya Shetreat-Klein for ideas on connecting with the source of your food.
On that note, according to The Hunger Project, 815 million people on the planet still do not have enough to eat. Growing food is an offering of gratitude to Mother Earth for filling our plates each day. Planting in her soil is an act of abundance—no matter whether your efforts yield a bumper crop or a few misshapen (but delicious) sprouts.
3. Hit the farmers market.
During Taurus time, we are inspired to eat what's in season since the first of spring's harvest is beginning to crop up all around us. Slicing a freshly picked tomato over a summer salad? Yum. For those who can’t get that green thumb going, start a weekly practice of shopping at your farmers market or sign up for a CSA so you can have fresh seasonal produce delivered each week from a local farm.
4. Give your throat chakra a tuneup.
Taurus rules the throat, and this new moon helps us free our voices. It’s time to open up our throat chakras, whether by courageously speaking up, singing, and even hitting a karaoke lounge. A balanced throat chakra allows us to clearly express our truths and live from a place of free will and creativity. Who doesn’t want a piece of that?
Chanting—which involves repeating a phrase or mantra with conscious breathwork—is both soothing and energizing and has been shown to boost immunity and reduce anxiety and depression. Many yoga and meditation studios offer chanting. Grab your mat, get into the lotus position, and open up that passageway with some "om namah shivayas," or try these Taurus-inspired yoga poses. Humming can also create a meditative and soothing vibration that energizes the body. You might check out a sound-healing class or download, as specific tones are believed to heal and help forward intentions.
P.S. Blue is the color associated with the throat chakra. If you want to work with crystals and gemstones to activate or heal yours, try these: sodalite, kyanite, moonstone, aquamarine, turquoise, or sapphire.
5. Belt out a ballad!
If that sounds a bit too "woo woo" for your blood, here’s a lowbrow prescription: Head to the nearest karaoke bar or go for a private drive in your car and belt out some ballads. As you breathe deeply, preparing to unleash your favorite power ballad, you’re giving your lungs a workout and freeing up that throat chakra, producing many of the same results as chanting. Who cares if you can’t keep a tune? You might actually learn to with some practice.
6. Use your voice for a cause.
Whether it's in protest or a rallying cry, the power of your words can help heal the world. Taurus also rules finances AND our personal values, so put your money where your morals are, perhaps by donating to a cause. The Taurus new moon reminds us: Don't underestimate your own influence. As anthropologist Margaret Mead said, "Never doubt that a small group of caring, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has."
7. Invest in practical luxury.
Ruled by sensual, decadent Venus, Taurus also loves life’s finer things. Bespoke and handmade goods have a special quality to them, and you might invest in something unique near this new moon. The craftsmanship that goes into their creation is human potential at its finest—the living result of some divinely inspired mastermind at work. Owning a piece of Taurus-ruled natural luxury brings a rich and special dimension to our lives.
For those on a tighter budget, this could be something as small as tasting a delicious French truffle from the gourmet chocolate shop. For others it could mean investing in a signature piece, like an artfully crafted handbag or an incredible kitchen tool. Remember: Taurus is all about practicality. This purchase must be something that will be treasured but also used on a regular basis, bringing a bonus hit of happiness every time you encounter it.
8. Embrace the little things.
Let's face it—we all SAY we want stability, but we'll chuck it for a bit of excitement, turning our lives upside down. Earthy Taurus rules security, so at this new moon, look where you can bring magic to the mundane—and even boredom! Savor the touch and feel of fabric, the scent of someone's skin, a gorgeous song. It's up to you to keep life interesting, so find ways to relish the little things—a Taurus specialty.
