Today's New Moon In Taurus Is The Perfect Excuse To Treat Yourself

May 15, 2018, is a BIG day in the stars, as the year's only new moon in earthy Taurus arrives alongside another major planetary transit: Uranus exits Aries and enters the Bull's pen for the first time since 1942. Unconventional Uranus pushes for radical evolution and progress while nostalgic Taurus roots into time-tested traditions, resisting change at every turn. (For more on this once-in-a-lifetime transit, be sure to read our Uranus in Taurus predictions here.)

But back to the Taurus new moon! As the star sign of the steadfast Bull, sensual Taurus grounds us in what is ethical and sensible. There's a reason basic ideals like "do unto others" have stuck around throughout the centuries. The Taurus new moon is a lunar lift that brings a much-needed dose of sanity back to the world and a generous sprinkling of practical magic.

Take a good look at your schedules, timelines, and budgets, and make sure you've got a solid foundation built. Taurus is the first of the earth signs, so think of this new moon as a prompt to stabilize efforts on the ground floor. Once that's handled, you can build as high as you want! Remember: There's no rush to build or renovate Rome just yet. Slow and steady Taurus would prefer we play the long game and arrive at our goals with quality in check.