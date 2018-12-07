How To Harness The Transformative Energy Of The Last New Moon Of The Year

After a frustrating few weeks, the Sagittarius new moon arrives just one day after trickster Mercury, the messenger planet that governs communication, technology, and travel, stationed direct (forward) in secretive Scorpio—and not a moment too soon! Outspoken, tell-it-like-it-is Sagittarius gives us the cosmic permission slip to start speaking our minds once again.

The final new moon of 2018 will feel like a rocket launch from the retrograde abyss that began on October 5, when love planet Venus began her backspin. Then on November 16, just as magnetic Venus stationed direct, trickster Mercury grabbed the baton and proceeded to scramble signals and mess with our travel plans for a three-week spell. Now, we can allow the nomadic moonbeams of worldly Sagittarius to send us off on spontaneous adventures, maybe for the weekend. Can't get away? This lunar liftoff creates space for philosophical conversations and cross-cultural connections. With auspicious Jupiter, the bold sun, AND the moon soaring through horizon-broadening Sagittarius, get ready for a hefty dose of #RealTalk!

Remember, too, that new moons are a time for planting seeds, which you can harvest six months from now. Here are seven ways to break free from your limitations and hit the happiness mark under the spell of the Sagittarius new moon: