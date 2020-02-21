This Weekend's New Moon Is The Most Spiritual Of The Year

So you've given your closets and drawers the Marie Kondo treatment. Now, how about your psyche? As the 12th and final sign of the zodiac, Pisces has energy that can hold a lot of baggage, and not just the physical kind. Since Pisces rules the subconscious, this new moon beams your attention inward. Your thoughts have a big part in shaping your reality, which, in turn, directs your outlook on life. So it makes sense to give your mind an internal audit from time to time. The goal is to make sure all that "monkey chatter" isn't bringing you down!

Regular meditation breaks can help you tune in to those shadowy corners of your mind. As you close your eyes, allow yourself to ruminate on where you are feeling stuck, uninspired, or hopeless. You may discover some entrenched thinking that needs to come to light. For example, maybe you're telling yourself, "I'll never make THAT much money," or "If I want it done right, I guess I'll just have to do it myself." After sitting quietly and observing your mental landscape, open up your journal and write about it. Here are a few prompts you can use: