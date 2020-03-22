Astrology Tells Us The Aries New Moon Is A Fresh Start & We'll Take It

When was the last time you felt genuine excitement or joy about something? The Aries new moon prompts us to awaken that molecule-swirling, spine-tingling feeling, as difficult as that can be in times like these. As we've heard it said, emotions are E-motion—energy in motion. When we can FEEL something, we can move it. So let joy and passion help you get unstuck.

Trippy but truthful spirit medium Darryl Anka, who channels an entity called Bashar, speaks about "finding your highest excitement." While you might get a giggle out of Bashar's inflections if you watch his videos, we love his directive: Always do the thing that you find most exciting FIRST. As he says, "Following the excitement is actually the shortest, fastest, straightest path.” Excitement leads to synchronicities—which tell us that we're plugged into a higher field of consciousness and attraction. So the next time you're stuck in "analysis paralysis," just look for the next exciting thing you can take action on—and do it.