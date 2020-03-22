mindbodygreen

Astrology Tells Us The Aries New Moon Is A Fresh Start & We'll Take It

The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle.
March 2020 New Moon Horoscope From the Astrotwins

Image by mbg Creative x Breakreate / Unsplash

March 22, 2020 — 23:15 PM

Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, sending our focus to fresh starts, creative opportunities, and new beginnings. This is one of the most fertile times of the year for planting seeds. Ruled by red-hot Mars, Aries energy fires up our passion and gives us the courage to compete, even fight for our dreams. As a new moon arrives in Aries, we can set bold intentions that will unfold between now and the Aries full moon on October 1. Here are six ways to maximize the mojo of the zodiac's Ram—with a lunar-powered twist:

1. Let anger lead you to passion.

Be honest...what pisses you off to no end? Anger in and of itself is not a negative—it's how we use it (constructively or destructively) that determines everything. The new moon in Aries calls forth our inner warriors. The things that make us fume are often pointers to our passions. This new moon can awaken our slumbering activism.

Founding feminist Gloria Steinem is born under the sign of the Ram, as was civil rights and labor activist Cesar Chavez. Their confident, courageous world-changing impact is an example of harnessing Aries ire to start a revolutionary fire. We all have the power within us to shape the world. Rather than raging randomly when we're feeling frustrated, we can create constructive change, fighting the good fight for our beliefs.

2. Find your fight.

Sometimes, it's smart to throw in the towel. You're done, and the energy you expend is never gonna pay off. In that case, it might be quitting time. But other times, fear of the unknown is why you suddenly have that migraine, cancel plans, pick a fight with loved ones, crave another candy bar/ cigarette/ drink. Take inventory today and see where you've given up too soon. Then hoist yourself up and get back on the mat.

3. Be selfish...for a cause.

Nakedly honest and unapologetic, Aries energy can stun us with its entitlement. It can also inspire us. Aries is unafraid to want more, to desire—and this can be the basis for prosperity. In our amateur Kabbalah studies, we learned an interesting principle; Kabbalah teaches that there are two kinds of desire: the desire to receive in order to share, and the desire to receive for the self, alone. When we want just for ourselves, we burn out fast. When we desire an abundant crop to feed the village, the universe is happy to give us more and more.

4. Tune your passion-o-meter to E (for excitement).

When was the last time you felt genuine excitement or joy about something? The Aries new moon prompts us to awaken that molecule-swirling, spine-tingling feeling, as difficult as that can be in times like these. As we've heard it said, emotions are E-motion—energy in motion. When we can FEEL something, we can move it. So let joy and passion help you get unstuck.

Trippy but truthful spirit medium Darryl Anka, who channels an entity called Bashar, speaks about "finding your highest excitement." While you might get a giggle out of Bashar's inflections if you watch his videos, we love his directive: Always do the thing that you find most exciting FIRST. As he says, "Following the excitement is actually the shortest, fastest, straightest path.” Excitement leads to synchronicities—which tell us that we're plugged into a higher field of consciousness and attraction. So the next time you're stuck in "analysis paralysis," just look for the next exciting thing you can take action on—and do it.

5. Embrace your inner fame monster.

Daring, in-your-face Aries is the zodiac's superstar, so it's no surprise that self-professed "fame monster" Lady Gaga was born this way. She's in good company: Diana Ross, Celine Dion, Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan, and Mariah Carey are also Aries divas. Under the lunar spell of this new moon, we could all tear a sequined swatch from their repertoires. Commit to developing a talent this week, one that could potentially catapult you into the public eye. Singing, dancing, acting, writing, design, photography, debate, engineering, urban farming: What's your poison? This new moon wants us to pursue our passions and awaken our gifts. Who knows? We could see our names in lights near the Aries full moon six months from now. The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, so take it now...whether a teensy baby step or a confident stride in precariously high heels.

6. But don't let it go to your head...

As the "head" of the zodiac, Aries rules the cranium, and this new moon turns our healing focus there. Pro tip: Dehydration is often a major cause of headaches. Keep a pitcher of filtered H2O (with decadent slices of lemon or cucumber perhaps?) close at hand. Refill your glass regularly while you plan the New World Order. Or nurture your noggin with a ritual that balances your crown chakra energy. This will ensure that you don't fall prey to tension headaches—or ego trips—both signs of a crown chakra gone awry.

Work with crystals that boost white and violet light energy, which are the colors of this chakra. Moonstone, clear quartz, opal, amethyst, and, yes, diamonds are all gemstones that can level us out. Hold them in your hand, place them in your line of vision, or wear them as jewelry. Smelling essential oils can also bring us back to our "crowning glory." Try jasmine, sandalwood, chamomile or lemongrass. Ah, sweet relief.

