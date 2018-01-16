How To Harness The Powerful Energy Of Tonight's New Moon In Capricorn

Capricorn is the star sign of outsized ambition—the zodiac’s motivator who gets the job done right. New moons are powerful for planting potent seeds of intention, which we harvest under the light of the corresponding full moon six months later. And with the Sun still soaring through Capricorn until January 19, it's as fine a time as any to mobilize our New Year's resolutions.

This Capricorn lunation puts progress and productivity high on our agendas. But ask yourself: Are your goals really ambitious enough? The Capricorn new moon wants us to challenge ourselves and raise the bar.

And it's not just about winning the shiny gold star here, either. Capricorn is the elder of the three earth signs, so the influence of the new moon nudges us to conserve natural resources and adopt environmentally friendly processes as we build our empires. We may KNOW what we want, but it could take a couple of extra weeks (or months) to properly execute those missions. Even as we create our master plans, we'll likely need to tweak them a few times to make sure our goals are also established on terra firma.