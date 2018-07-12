Calling All Astro Lovers: Tonight's Rare New Moon & Solar Eclipse Is All About Emotional Healing

Let those feelings flow. This July 12, the Cancer new moon, which is also a powerful partial solar eclipse, offers a healing moment to open our hearts and be more demonstrative with our loved ones. The zodiac's Crab is all about security, and this new moon asks us all to examine: What does "home" mean to you?

This new moon is especially vital because it kicks off a two-year series of eclipses on the Cancer–Capricorn axis, which will touch down between now and July 2020. These family- and goal-oriented eclipses will recalibrate our work-life balance. Falling in the "masculine" sign of Capricorn and the "feminine" sign of Cancer, they're sure to bring even more awareness to issues of gender, families, and nationalism that are making headlines now.

This year, the Cancer new moon also falls in direct opposition to powermonger Pluto (retrograde) in Capricorn, the sign that rules big business, the economy, and government. This eclipse could give rise to yet another social justice movement, or a "people versus the patriarchy" uprising. More than anything, it's a reminder that we need to follow the mantra of Cancerian spiritual leader Marianne Williamson and "return to love." But that path to get there could be loaded with intense reactions! Teaming up with a powerful female or female-identified ally could pay dividends by the corresponding full moon in Cancer in six months' time.

With Cancer season in full swing until July 22, home and family will be highlighted under this lunar spell, as the new moon helps us start a fresh chapter with the ones we love most. Heart-centered Cancer is the star sign that nourishes us all, brings us together in caring circles, and keeps us feeling safe and secure in our homes.

Here are seven ways to make the most of the sensitive Crab's emotive nature and to build security at the Cancer new moon/solar eclipse: