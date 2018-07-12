Calling All Astro Lovers: Tonight's Rare New Moon & Solar Eclipse Is All About Emotional Healing
Let those feelings flow. This July 12, the Cancer new moon, which is also a powerful partial solar eclipse, offers a healing moment to open our hearts and be more demonstrative with our loved ones. The zodiac's Crab is all about security, and this new moon asks us all to examine: What does "home" mean to you?
This new moon is especially vital because it kicks off a two-year series of eclipses on the Cancer–Capricorn axis, which will touch down between now and July 2020. These family- and goal-oriented eclipses will recalibrate our work-life balance. Falling in the "masculine" sign of Capricorn and the "feminine" sign of Cancer, they're sure to bring even more awareness to issues of gender, families, and nationalism that are making headlines now.
This year, the Cancer new moon also falls in direct opposition to powermonger Pluto (retrograde) in Capricorn, the sign that rules big business, the economy, and government. This eclipse could give rise to yet another social justice movement, or a "people versus the patriarchy" uprising. More than anything, it's a reminder that we need to follow the mantra of Cancerian spiritual leader Marianne Williamson and "return to love." But that path to get there could be loaded with intense reactions! Teaming up with a powerful female or female-identified ally could pay dividends by the corresponding full moon in Cancer in six months' time.
With Cancer season in full swing until July 22, home and family will be highlighted under this lunar spell, as the new moon helps us start a fresh chapter with the ones we love most. Heart-centered Cancer is the star sign that nourishes us all, brings us together in caring circles, and keeps us feeling safe and secure in our homes.
Here are seven ways to make the most of the sensitive Crab's emotive nature and to build security at the Cancer new moon/solar eclipse:
1. Reconnect to your roost.
Family-focused Cancer loves connecting to kin. This is the perfect time to spark a renewed relationship with a relative, like your cousin living in that chic Parisian flat, or your bro who’s been busy since he and his wife had the kids. Bonus points for setting up a regular tradition like a monthly dinner with la famiglia, or an annual summer vacation.
If you’re gathering 'round the family table this week, try your hand at a recipe that’s been handed down for generations. Decorate your home with familiar symbols: Place your grandmother's silver candlesticks on your dining table, or frame childhood photos and put them on display.
If your family of origin falls into the "better left alone" category, skip back a few generations and learn more about your ancestral heritage. You might even select a cultural object or artifact that reflects your roots to display as artwork in your home. With everyone's nesting instincts activated by la luna, spending time at home base helps us feel more centered. In the market for a home sweet home? This domestic new moon may reveal a dream listing or inspire a remodeling and decorating spree.
2. Rock that retirement fund.
Financial security is a big deal to the zodiac’s Crab, whose energy never feels settled without a rainy day or retirement fund. Whether you’re 25 or 55, it’s never too early (or too late) to start socking away money for the future. If you’re a newbie, tuck into a financial planning book that also deals with the emotional and spiritual roots of money, like Barbara Stanny Huson's Sacred Success or Marianne Williamson's The Divine Law of Compensation. Changing times demand new strategies. For the more seasoned saver, schedule a meeting with a financial planner to explore new options for growing your wealth.
3. Revitalize with H2O.
Cancer is a water sign, and this new moon/solar eclipse reminds us of the soothing and regenerative power of water. Take a ritual bath to cleanse your energy under these moonbeams. Pour in the Epsom salt, which is high in energizing, detoxifying magnesium (which most people are deficient in nowadays). Bring a crystal or two to the tub to "charge" your bath with healing energy. We suggest moonstone, which embodies the feminine vibration and is said to enhance intuitive powers. Add a generous sprinkling of rose petals and a drop of pure essential rose oil. This gorgeous flower is known to have a soothing effect on the mind and can ease depression. Given the moodiness often associated with Cancer, a little serotonin boost goes a long way.
4. Nourish your sensitive underbelly.
Cancer rules the digestive system, so try some tummy-soothing tricks as well. Infuse your drinking water with herbs that are known to aid digestion and promote a healthy gut. Try fresh mint, lemon, even a few leaves of basil. Print an inspiring phrase or mantra onto a sticker and affix it to your refillable water bottle. You might just lift your spirits with every swig.
5. Feel all the feels.
As the ruler of the heart, Cancer is all about trusting and respecting our feelings. Unfortunately, we still live in a culture that dismisses emotional people as "weak." Flip that script! Today, think less about practical matters and instead tune into that inner voice. Can’t find it? Put your hands on your belly—the area ruled by Cancer—close your eyes, and breathe. Within a few minutes, your emotional truth will have its say. Grab a pen and free-write whatever comes up to help process any unsorted feelings. Is a particular person triggering you? Instead of lashing out, look within. During this moody moon, familiarity CAN breed contempt—especially if we don't give ourselves enough personal space in between all the heartfelt huddles. Maybe there's something you need to get off your chest (another Cancer-ruled area)...just do it without blaming or shaming.
6. Honor thy mother figure.
Cancer rules motherhood and motherly figures, and this new moon/eclipse is a powerful day to connect with your mama or other matriarchal person (or your children). On this family-focused day, you might also want to explore your ancestral lineage. Are there rifts among your relatives that seem to keep repeating themselves? Check out "Family Constellation Therapy," a healing modality that helps break generations-long family patterns…in a downright fascinating way. We like the work of Natalie Berthold or the book Health, Happiness, and the Family Constellation.
7. Have a cleansing cry or a good emotional release.
When all else fails, let those tears flow. There's nothing more cleansing—or Cancerian—than the soothing power of an emotional release. It turns out that tears also have surprising medical benefits. Who knew? Enjoy the healing vibes of the Cancer new moon and solar eclipse—and pass the tissues as you work through those issues!