And...action! On Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 10:41 p.m. EDT, the 2020 Leo new moon rolls out the red carpet for creativity and show-stopping moves.

Passionate Leo is in the house, as the new moon powers up this adventurous, action-oriented fire sign on August 18, 2020. When the cosmic jungle ruler takes charge, confidence soars, and we're ready to prowl for new and entertaining options.

With the 2020 Leo new moon buoying everyone's romanticism, there's power in positive thinking. Yes, that may sound simplistic during this challenging year. But see what happens if you turn your focus toward synergy, spark, and opportunity. Park your inner cynic in the timeout chair for one day. A curious attitude and willingness to experiment could blow the roof off your limited beliefs.

Leo is also the ruler of the heart and spine. At a time when the world is endlessly filled with political unrest and bravado, it's time for some true heroes to emerge—with plenty of "backbone" and a whole lot of love. If you're feeling a call to leadership, the 2020 Leo new moon is like a launchpad to your chosen throne. Here are six transformative tips for making the most of the 2020 Leo new moon: