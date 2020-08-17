How To Amplify Your Voice & Message With The Upcoming Leo New Moon
And...action! On Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 10:41 p.m. EDT, the 2020 Leo new moon rolls out the red carpet for creativity and show-stopping moves.
Passionate Leo is in the house, as the new moon powers up this adventurous, action-oriented fire sign on August 18, 2020. When the cosmic jungle ruler takes charge, confidence soars, and we're ready to prowl for new and entertaining options.
With the 2020 Leo new moon buoying everyone's romanticism, there's power in positive thinking. Yes, that may sound simplistic during this challenging year. But see what happens if you turn your focus toward synergy, spark, and opportunity. Park your inner cynic in the timeout chair for one day. A curious attitude and willingness to experiment could blow the roof off your limited beliefs.
Leo is also the ruler of the heart and spine. At a time when the world is endlessly filled with political unrest and bravado, it's time for some true heroes to emerge—with plenty of "backbone" and a whole lot of love. If you're feeling a call to leadership, the 2020 Leo new moon is like a launchpad to your chosen throne. Here are six transformative tips for making the most of the 2020 Leo new moon:
1. Check your passion meter.
Is there anything in your life you've said yes to, but your soul is just meh about...or even prefers a resounding "No"? Maybe it's time to bow out. There are not enough hours in the day to give your precious creative energy to something that drains your spirit. At the 2020 Leo new moon, seek fresh avenues of inspiration that are aligned with your deepest desires.
This romantic new moon can pave the way to the kind of love you've read about in fairy tales. Yes, it does exist. Set aside cynicism and generate some sparks. Even if you're well past the initial honeymoon phase of a relationship, sharing a new adventure can produce sexy bonding hormones like dopamine and oxytocin that add fire for you and the love in your life.
While there will be a time for practicality, these passionate moonbeams roll out the red carpet for our imaginations. Dream in V.R. and ratchet up the romanticizing. Let yourself be swept up in the fantasy of what could be. Imagination is the precursor to innovation, and the 2020 Leo new moon pairing will deliver some divine downloads. If you've been flexing your entrepreneurial muscle, vying for a coveted position, or even looking for "the one," la luna could finally reveal the missing piece to the puzzle.
2. Wear your heart on your sleeve—and lead!
Hiding your feelings is supposedly a sign of self-control and maturity—but what good does it actually do? Leo energy is all about naked honesty, childlike glee, and unmasked excitement. It's anything but remote, cool. and unruffled. At this Leo new moon, open your heart and get vulnerable. Why hold back your true feelings about an issue, especially when you know speaking up can move the conversation in a new direction? Or pretend you don't love something that's "off-trend" according to the self-appointed tastemakers of the world—but still your ever-loving jam? What's really impressive is to be unapologetically yourself, even if it someone else finds it awkward or controversial.
3. Practice enlightened self-promotion.
The term "self-promotion" gets a bad rap, but let's face it: In this challenging marketplace, even the squeaky wheel needs to spell out offerings in a way that clearly shows benefits. There are a lot of people hyping themselves up who don't have the goods, true. But there are also a lot of wonderful, worthy products and services that never see the light of an audience simply because they're not properly publicized. Showy Leo loves attention, and hey, there's no shame in that.
If what you're offering adds value and inspiration to someone's life, then why not share it? You never know when your story could open another person's eyes or give them the validation they've been seeking. Someone out there could be seeking your very skill set. If you don't put it out there, how will they find you?
First impressions can leave an indelible mark, and the 2020 Leo new moon raises the question: How do YOU want to shine in this world? Since new moons give us fresh starts, it's well worth the effort to put your goals into practice now. Whether you're "rebranding" yourself with a totally new look and messaging or just glossing things up a bit, visuals and aesthetics are Leo's love language.
4. Strengthen your backbone.
Leo is the sign of courage and backbone, and this new moon prompts us to get brave. Have you been making excuses, backing down, or freaking out before taking action? Maybe good old-fashioned fear has disguised itself as a perfectly reasonable excuse to avoid taking a risk or pursuing what you really want. And now, you're being challenged—should you forge ahead or back down? The 2020 Leo new moon says, If you want it, pounce!
Your willingness to fight for your desires is the first catalyzing step. As the zodiac's royal, Leo shows us how to lead with heart and nobility. There will always be people who oppose your stance, but this new moon reminds us that it's better to be respected (and moreover, to respect yourself) than to gain the so-called popular vote. Leaders blaze trails, which might mean standing alone for a minute. But in the six months to follow—leading up to the full moon in Leo in early 2021—your brave stance will attract people who haven't had the courage to stand alone.
5. Vocalize your appreciation.
Pride can be the shadow side of Leo's expression, but a healthy sense of self can strike just the right balance. We're not suggesting you let your swagger balloon into an ego trip. But frankly, most people (with the exception of a few notable narcissists) are bigger than we really imagine ourselves to be. Find at least one thing to celebrate about yourself—and if that involves dressing up for a photoshoot, all the better under the 2020 Leo new moon.
As a bonus exercise, sync up with a few friends and take turns acknowledging one another. Nothing feels better than vocally appreciating the kings and queens in your life who deserve to hear it.
6. Activate your creative side.
Leo energy is all about revelry. It doesn't matter if you have no rhythm or haven't drawn anything more intricate than a stick figure in years. The point is to dive in and unleash your creativity. If you feel like developing a craft, treat yourself to an online course in watercolor techniques or Zoom lessons with a dance instructor. Leo has the confidence to spare—so if you make a fool of yourself, who cares?