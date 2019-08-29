7 Ways Tonight's New Moon In Virgo Can Help You Manifest Your Dreams
Time to pack up the summer cabin, leave the beach behind, and return to reality as the new moon in Virgo has us thinking about career, health, and service. As the sign symbolized by the Virgin or Maiden carrying a shaft of wheat, Virgo is the zodiac's purist and green thumb. Think carefully about what seeds you want to plant during this potent earthy lunation, and by all means use Virgo's efficient, methodical, and stabilizing sensibilities to fertilize them.
Here are a few ways to manifest the potent lunar potential of the Virgo new moon:
1. Go green.
Virgo is the zodiac's sustainable Martha Stewart, always looking to clean things up—but only in the purest, most nontoxic way. Your home may look and feel like a million bucks, but what products are you using to keep the place sparkling? Chemical-free cleaning supplies are readily available and can have you breathing easier. Did you know that the Environmental Protection Agency found that indoor air can be as polluted as outdoor air? Not to skeeve you out (#VirgoProblems), but if you live in a busy, urban area, you might consider buying an air filter, which will remove allergens like dust, pollen, animal dander, and mold.
2. Be the change.
Mahatma Gandhi told us to "be the change we wish to see in the world" more than 70 years ago—and his words could not be more prescient today. During these times of political unrest and social conflict, it's tempting to withdraw into solitude—but that's not what benevolent Virgo wants (or, for that matter, what humanity needs). As quintessential Virgo, Mother Teresa said, "I have found the paradox, that if you love until it hurts, there can be no more hurt, only more love." Those words have never mattered more. There's no shortage of great causes to contribute to—whether with time, money, or both. Help military veterans learn how to practice yoga through the Give Back Yoga Foundation or empower struggling students and entrepreneurs with microloans through Kiva. Studies have found that contributing to your community makes you healthier and less stressed—so what are you waiting for?
3. Make self-care a ritual.
Virgo is the sign of sacred self-care, and this lunar lift can level up your nutrition and fitness regimen. If chatty Mercury, Virgo's ruler, balks at going it alone, recruit friends (you can all put yourselves first together). Motivate each other along in a circuit class, meet for evening walks, or book a weekend fitness retreat with a few BFFs. Since methodical Virgo loves learning steps, try a dance class like salsa or tango. You don't have to sign up with a partner, and it could be a great place to meet one—just sayin'.
Virgo is the sign that rules pets, and your commitment could be simply to take your dog (or a borrowed pooch) for a long, mindful daily walk. If you keep a brisk pace, it's a great way to increase your heart rate and tap into some of the proven benefits of spending time with pets, like reducing stress and anxiety. In this interview with Oprah Winfrey, Eckhart Tolle explains how dogs and cats can help us become more enlightened. In his words, "I have lived with many Zen masters, all of them cats."
4. Learn to receive.
Yes, altruistic Virgo is all about selfless service and even sacrifice—but that doesn't mean you shouldn't make yourself a priority. As we've heard so many times during preflight announcements, we have to secure our own oxygen mask before assisting anyone else with theirs during an emergency. The spirit of service doesn't just flow one way. This new moon reminds us to be receptive to the kindness and generosity of others. How often do you catch yourself saying, "I've got it handled," or "I'm good!" when you're actually overwhelmed and on the verge of a stress meltdown? Under this new moon in humble, modest Virgo, be willing to wave the white flag and admit that you could use a hand. You know how good it feels to be there for others, so stop worrying about being a "burden" and give friends and family the opportunity to be there for you in return.
5. Empty your cup.
Is there clutter in your head, too? Zen Buddhists tell the story of Nan-in, a Japanese master who poured tea into a visiting professor' cup until it was full—and then kept on pouring. When the professor protested that his cup was overflowing, Nan-in told him that, like the cup, the scholar's head was full of opinions that made it impossible to show him Zen. First, he had to empty his cup. A cluttered mind leaves no room for peace and enlightenment. How about a clean sweep in the name of serenity? This new moon is an ideal time for starting an "emptying" practice. Apps like Insight Timer or Headspace offer a range of guided meditations, whether you only have one minute or 20. The Chopra Center's suite of 21-day meditations can bring the bonus of focusing on a Virgoan result like "Getting Unstuck" or "Miraculous Relationships." (Plus, who wouldn't benefit from listening to a daily download from Oprah and Deepak?)
6. Be good to your gut.
Virgo rules the small intestines and the digestive system, so now is the perfect time to implement a few gut-healthy changes to your diet. You can start by simply drinking a large glass of water (16 ounces if you can) every morning to help your body absorb nutrients and eliminate waste. Squeeze in some alkalizing lemon for extra measure. Seriously reducing your refined sugar intake and increasing your consumption of fiber-rich foods such as beans and nuts will go a long way toward reducing inflammation and balancing your microbiome. Introduce probiotic-rich fermented foods such as kefir, kombucha, and kimchi into your diet and consider intermittent fasting—giving your digestive system a break for 14 to 16 hours—so your gut can reset.
7. Practice anti-perfectionism.
Virgo is the innocent newborn, the pure and unspoiled being who has no sense of inadequacy. Alas, that sense of wholeness seems to be the hardest state for humans to hang onto. While this new moon can help us purify in healthy ways—through our diets, our intentions and the words we choose to use—it can be a slippery slope to perfectionism. Brené Brown calls it armor or, "a 20-ton shield that we lug around thinking it will protect us when, in fact, it's the thing that's really preventing us from flight." The simple act of making a gratitude list is a great start toward overcoming your inner critic, and affirmations go a long way as well. You are exactly where you need to be, and you're doing exactly what you need to be doing. Now breathe!