7 Ways Tonight's New Moon In Virgo Can Help You Manifest Your Dreams

Virgo is the sign of sacred self-care, and this lunar lift can level up your nutrition and fitness regimen. If chatty Mercury, Virgo's ruler, balks at going it alone, recruit friends (you can all put yourselves first together). Motivate each other along in a circuit class, meet for evening walks, or book a weekend fitness retreat with a few BFFs. Since methodical Virgo loves learning steps, try a dance class like salsa or tango. You don't have to sign up with a partner, and it could be a great place to meet one—just sayin'.

Virgo is the sign that rules pets, and your commitment could be simply to take your dog (or a borrowed pooch) for a long, mindful daily walk. If you keep a brisk pace, it's a great way to increase your heart rate and tap into some of the proven benefits of spending time with pets, like reducing stress and anxiety. In this interview with Oprah Winfrey, Eckhart Tolle explains how dogs and cats can help us become more enlightened. In his words, "I have lived with many Zen masters, all of them cats."