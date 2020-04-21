The first of the Earth signs, Taurus is all about creating the fertile soil in which to plant our seeds—both literally and metaphorically. Under the influence of the Taurus new moon on Wednesday, April 22, at 10:25 p.m. EDT, our focus turns to our foundations during these trying times. Do we have our feet on solid ground? And are we feeling secure once we're there?

Pragmatic and efficient, the 2020 Taurus new moon helps us get our lives into shape. Are we nourishing ourselves (and supporting our immune systems) with fresh, healthy food? Managing our time accordingly so we aren't total stress baskets—even when it comes to household duties? Doing our work with integrity so we can enjoy the luscious results we create? There's another "green" that this new moon is concerned with since budgeting falls under Taurus's domain. There's no time like the present to get a handle on our cash flow to help ensure that we don't burn every penny we earn.

Here are seven tips to harness the sensual and steadying energy of the 2020 Taurus new moon: