mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News

Marie Kondo Opens The Shop At KonMari Sparking All The Joy

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Marie Kondo KonMari Opens Online Shop

Image by mbg Creative x Gary Gershoff / Getty

November 18, 2019 — 20:22 PM

Marie Kondo took the world by storm in 2019. The minimalist mogul's personal tidying method inspired people everywhere to find what "sparks joy" and get rid of anything that doesn't—oh, and fold scarves the correct way.

And today, Kondo announced that she's taking her organizational expertise to the next level by opening The Shop at KonMari.

The idea behind the shop.

An avid organizer from a young age, Kondo developed her signature KonMari Method to encourage introspection and personal growth through decluttering. One of the six rules she recommends following while embarking on a decluttering journey is to "imagine your ideal lifestyle," and that's exactly what the new shop helps people to do.

It features a range of simple, clean household products that are Kondo-approved and designed with function in mind. You'll find kitchen and cooking tools; aromatherapy candles and oils; bath essentials like towels, slippers, and soaps; along with some more interesting finds like this crystal and tuning fork combo.

While it may seem odd that a decluttering expert is selling people more stuff, the idea is that these items will help people display their most prized belongings in a beautiful way that sparks joy.

Marie's guide to purifying your space, for example, features some of the products Marie uses herself to get her home vibing high.

And the platform doesn't stop at the shop.

It also includes new videos on the KonMari philosophy and information on Kondo's favorite home rituals like making a bento box, arranging flowers, or using that aforementioned tuning fork. Extra tips and tricks for tidying can be found on the website too, as well as Q&A's with Kondo and other thought leaders in the decluttering world.

It just got a little easier to clear out the old, bring in the new, and curate a more intentional home. Peek around the site for gift ideas for the minimalist in your life—and check out mbg's holiday guide while you're at it for some more home staples that are sure to spark joy.

Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$59.99

How To Live Every Day With More Joy

With Sheryl Paul
How To Live Every Day With More Joy
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/new-marie-kondo-store-sparks-joy-for-organizing-hopefuls

Your article and new folder have been saved!