How To Make Your Home Feel Like A Big Holiday Hug, From Interior Experts

This year more than ever, I’m looking back to memories from my childhood or traditions my grandparents have passed down to me to help guide my holiday decor.

Because we can’t all be together, incorporating an element of nostalgia that reminds you of loved ones or cherished memories is a lovely way to feel the good vibrations this year. For me, this comes in the form of adding tinsel—my mom’s favorite holiday decoration—to our tree and garlands.

﻿—Karina Lameraner, Creative Stylist at online interior design service Modsy