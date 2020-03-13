When you have a routine your sense of control increases and you can get into a focused mind space more effectively. Routines are actions that put you into the right mindset. A good mindset doesn’t come first. Actions come first, and the mindset follows. That said, here’s what I do before every surgery:

When I enter the operating room (OR), I arrange my personal equipment: setting operating glasses on the counter, arranging my cool suit (I get sweaty in the OR so I wear a device similar to what race car drivers wear that blows cool air on my body while operating) and review my surgical planning sheet.

Then I say hello to everyone by name (a respected leadership skill). I then confer with my assistant scrub nurse who will be handing me instruments, rehearse every step of the surgical plan with the team, and check that all of the instruments are laid out. I've found that the surgery goes much more smoothly if you communicate with your team every single step of the way. I do not move forward until all of my items are in order and this routine has been carried out.

Even if you aren't stepping foot into the operating room, take some time today to think through your routines before an event that requires your best performance. What are the elements? Do they all work? Are there ways to modify them to provide you with even more support? The more thoughtful you are about what you need to prepare yourself–and implement those routines--the better you will perform.