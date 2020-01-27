A Neuroscientist Gets To The Bottom Of The Nature vs. Nurture Debate

This is not to say that intervention is not worth the effort, at any age: The brain retains some of its plasticity throughout its life, especially in its highest-level regions such as the prefrontal cortex. However, everything points to the effectiveness of early intervention.

Whether the goal is to teach an adopted child a second language or help a child adjust to deafness, blindness, or the loss of a whole cerebral hemisphere, the sooner, the better.

Our schools are institutions designed to make the most of the plasticity of the developing brain. Education relies heavily on the spectacular flexibility of the child's brain to recycle some of its circuits and reorient them toward new activities such as reading or mathematics. When schooling begins early, it can transform lives: Numerous experiments show that children from disadvantaged backgrounds who benefit from early educational interventions show improved outcomes, even decades later, in many domains—from lower crime rates to higher IQs and incomes to better health.

But schooling is not a magic pill. Parents and families also have a duty to stimulate children's brains and enrich their environments as much as possible. All babies are budding physicists who love to experiment with gravity and falling bodies—as long as they are allowed to tinker, build, fail, and start over again rather than being strapped in a car seat for hours. All children are nascent mathematicians who love counting, measuring, drawing lines and circles, assembling shapes—provided one gives them rulers, compasses, paper, and attractive math puzzles.

All infants are genial linguists: As early as 18 months of age, they easily acquire 10 to 20 words a day—but only if they are spoken to. Their families and friends must feed this appetite for knowledge and nourish them with well-formed sentences without hesitating to use a rich lexicon. Many studies show that a child's vocabulary at 3 to 4 years old directly depends on the amount of child-directed speech they received during their first years. Passive exposure does not suffice: Active one-to-one interactions are essential.