Are Neti Pots Dangerous? Here's A Look At The Science

There are few things in life that match the simple pleasure of being able to inhale a deep breath of clean, refreshing oxygen through unobstructed nasal passages. We tend to take this glorious feeling for granted most of the time, but when we're robbed of our usual clear airways—whether it's because of intense allergies or a raging sinus infection—we could not be more aware of what we're missing.

These nagging nasal-congesting conditions can send us running to the doctor's office as fast as you can say, "So this is why I have insurance." Medicinal treatments can definitely provide a lot of relief and, in some cases, medicine might be totally necessary. Patients who experience a persistent sinus infection with thick, colored nasal discharge or pressure or pain for 10 or more days, or people whose sinus infections seem to improve before getting worse again, for example, should see their doctors, who may rightly prescribe antibiotics. In most cases, however, even intense sinus infections will clear up on their own in a couple of weeks (it will just be a very mucus-y, sniffly, not fun couple of weeks).

Even though medicine can seem like a quick fix for sinus issues and allergies, you might prefer trying a natural solution. One of the more popular natural remedies for allergies and other forms of nasal congestion is the neti pot.

You may have heard of neti pots (and you may have been thoroughly grossed out or confused by what you heard), or maybe you're a chronic allergy sufferer looking for some relief that doesn't involve pumping your body full of antihistamines. Either way, here's what you need to know about neti pots, from where they come from to how to use them properly to the truth behind the stories you might have heard about people dying after using them. As always, check with your doctor before changing your current regimen and trying something new like the neti pot.