As more big brand add plant-based products to their priority lists, Nestlé has announced another foray into the growing area. Beginning in the Spring, you’ll be able to buy both the DiGiorno Rising Crust Meatless Supreme and Stouffer’s Meatless Lasagna via Amazon Fresh. Based on the performance there, Nestlé may add them to their standard frozen aisle offerings.

The brand’s commitment to vegan and vegetarian products was solidified by their 2017 acquisition of Sweet Earth, which has been making vegan products since 2011 and their products can be found in stores nationwide.

In October of 2019, Nestlé launched the Awesome Burger, joining the competition for plant-based meat options waging among major food producers. This new announcement will be their second plant-based meat option among a wider range of vegan and vegetarian products.

As opposed to new products and brands, Nestlé has this time adopted to use their plant-based meat products to revamp some of their most popular products. Both the new Stouffer’s Meatless Lasagna and the DiGiorno Rising Crust Meatless Supreme are based on classic products, but will replace the meat with Sweet Earth’s Awesome Grounds plant-based meat.

While the addition of plant-based meat options to these well known brands is exciting for vegetarians, it doesn’t mean they’re coming for vegan options yet as real cheese will still be used in the products.

According to a study conducted by Nestlé, market research indicated that around half of consumers have either already added plant-based alternatives to their diet or would be open to doing so long-term. About half also said that they’d be “very likely” to try the products in a pizza or lasagna application, giving strong indication that Nestlé could be heading for success with these launches. Pending success with the Amazon

"By adding Sweet Earth Awesome Grounds to Stouffer’s and DiGiorno offerings we're able to offer our customers the chance to incorporate plant-based meals into their diets while still enjoying the same convenience and delicious flavor of brands they know and trust," said John Carmichael, president of the foods division at Nestlé in a press release about the launch.

With these two frozen food giants incorporating plant-based meat in their products, it's clear this is just the beginning for meatless options. Whether you're trying to eat less meat for the health of the planet or for your own health reasons, we are excited about what this means for the future of the freezer.