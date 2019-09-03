Need A Laugh? 6 Games To Help Your Kids Get Silly & Why It's Important

Laughter is an essential part of a healthy lifestyle. Have you ever laughed so hard that your laugh turned silent? Or have you ever laughed so hard you cried? When we genuinely laugh, we experience strong emotions of joy. And for kids, I think it's important to have games and tools on hand that they can turn to when they need a laugh: These are just a few ideas of what your kid can do if they feel sad, bored, or stressed.

But quickly: Let's talk about stress. You might think that stress is something only adults have, but children can have stress, too. Like if they've ever had to study for an important test or worked on a school project with a deadline, they might've experienced it then. They could also have stress if there is a problem in their life that hasn't been solved yet or a situation that they're not happy with. Stress is an inevitable part of everyone's life, but it's important that we recognize when we feel stress and not let ourselves stay stressed for long.