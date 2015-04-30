Beyond removing the wrong stuff, and adding more of the right stuff, there were some lifestyle interventions I applied as well.

Note: At the end of the day, you need to see what might trigger your IBS based on your unique situation. I have friends that get diarrhea if they have an insanely stressful week at work. Experiment and see what works best for you. But here are a few strategies that have worked for me:

A. I squat instead of sitting on the toilet.

I know it sounds nuts…but when I lived in China for over a year, I had to squat to go to the bathroom in a hole in the ground. I noticed I had dramatically easier bowel movements (when they happened).

It took me a year or two after returning to the United States to realize what was going on—it was actually the fact that I was squatting that was making it so much easier, and now there’s and some research backing why this is a much more natural, easy way to relieve yourself. Plus, this is the way our ancestors have done it for millennia.

B. I don’t do anything before a morning bowel movement.

Another reason for my IBS was that over the years I had diminished urges to go to the bathroom, whereas the normal person’s G.I. tract gives strong urges for the bathroom.

The morning is often the best time to go to the bathroom because you can usually get a strong urge after you eat or drink something right upon awakening. But the problem is that if you’re rushing around getting ready for work, it’s easy to miss the urge.

In the morning, I set a timer for 15-20 minutes, then I’d eat an apple, drink a large hot tea or hot coffee, and then just relax and read or meditate for 15 minutes.

This routine sufficiently relaxed me so that I could “catch” an urge and go to the bathroom before work. Over time, this became a routine.

These three things: removing food triggers, adding smart supplements, and making two key lifestyle adaptations have dramatically reduced 90% of the symptoms I associated with my IBS.