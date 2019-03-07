On a recent tampon run to CVS, a display of glass apothecary-style bottles caught my eye. Did this popular drugstore chain (which I normally associate with prescriptions, greeting cards, and all things toiletries) really carry one of my favorite clean skin care brands?

Indeed, they do. And the array is more extensive than you might think. CVS began offering a few S.W. Basics products (from a one-ingredient rose water mist to a three-ingredient no-rinse cleanser) at select stores and it turns out they're continually adding new skin care products (and wellness products) from top natural brands to their online store and brick-and-mortar locations.

So, what are the latest and greatest? Here, eight of CVS's newest clean skin care offerings for every part of you—from lips to armpits—that we're most excited about: