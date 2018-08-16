12 Natural Remedies For ADHD To Try Before Medication

Your gut and brain are inextricably linked through the gut-brain axis. In other words: What happens in your gut affects your brain and vice versa. For example, zonulin and occludin are two proteins that contribute to both blood-brain barrier and gut-lining permeability. You can determine whether you have permeability issues through the presence of antibodies, and most likely, if one is compromised, the other one is also. When these are compromised, undigested food proteins and bacterial endotoxins leak into the bloodstream and brain, where they don't belong, increasing inflammation.

A whole area of medical research known as the cytokine model of cognitive function looks at how brain inflammation is implicated in the onset and perpetuation of brain problems such as ADHD. The first step in managing inflammation is assessing where you stand with diagnostic testing. I run these labs in my functional medicine clinic to determine a patient's inflammation levels: