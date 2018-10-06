Fully outside of political persuasions, the trial last week left countless women around the world triggered. I was one of them.

After experiencing sexual abuse as a child, I shared my story for the first time as a young teenager and began what would become a long journey to healing. I tried everything from EMDR to trauma-informed dialectical behavioral therapy to mindfulness practices. I began a yoga and meditation practice in hopes of reconnecting with my body, inner child and self-worth. It took time and dedication, but these practices worked. I felt lighter each day.

Last week, I felt the heaviness begin to settle back into my heart and discomfort within my body build. Yup, there's that feeling again, I thought. I knew it was time to reconnect with my worth and prioritize myself. As a yoga teacher and health blogger, I've been able to empower myself in healing from trauma by developing tools for coping: knowing and recognizing when triggers arise and having the resources and skills to do something about them rather than allowing past trauma to continue to envelop you in shame or fear. Of course, this is just what worked for me—if you feel it's right, I highly recommend you consult a health care professional.

Here are some of the practices I use regularly to stand in my power and remind myself of my safety.