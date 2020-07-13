Come summer, most of the skin care conversation zeroes in on SPF. Which is absolutely necessary—proper sun care is nonnegotiable any time of year, but especially under some scorching rays. But among peeling sunburns and hyperpigmentation, we can’t forget about another seasonal skin care gripe: mosquito bites. Those humidity-loving critters seem to latch onto our skin once summer rolls around, resulting in unwelcome bumps peppering our limbs. Dare to don a breezy summer dress for an evening BBQ? You may very well wake up to angry, itchy bites come the a.m. We hear you!

In terms of topicals, there are plenty of anti-itch creams to snag from the drugstore. But if you don’t have any on-hand, take a peek into your pantry: Chances are you’ll have one of these bug bite relievers sitting on a shelf.