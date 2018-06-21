Found: The Best Advice For Avoiding Constipation When You Travel This Summer

When I travel, I always bring along some magnesium glycinate and NAC (N-acetyl cysteine). Both of these supplements can help get things moving. When I used to struggle more with constipation (before I realized a gluten-free diet and a Squatty Potty were the cure for my constipation), I would also pack Nature's Plus Gold Liquid or Green Vibrance to help me stay regular. I also focus on staying hydrated and keeping my morning routine calm and consistent, even when on the road. Not a food, but perhaps the biggest help for my travel regularity has been the travel Squatty Potty. I don't leave home without it.

—Ellen Vora, M.D., mbg Collective member and two-time class instructor

The best remedies for constipation are: magnesium citrate (I like the powder so that I can adjust the amount I take). This can be titrated up until it's effective. Drink a lot of water with it since it pulls water into the gut to do its job. The next best remedy is MCT oil; it boosts brain function while assisting with constipation. With both of these, if you take too much, it can cause diarrhea. Aloe is also a nice additive for constipation.

—Wendie Trubow, M.D.

The best remedy goes to magnesium! Aim for magnesium citrate, as it has better bioavailability (especially compared to oxide), is rapidly absorbed, and is a great option for helping loosen stools. Other things to consider are making sure you're exercising and drinking at least half your body weight in ounces of water, as both help keep regular bowel movements. Nutritionally, make sure you get enough fiber, especially high in foods like pears, strawberries, avocado, ground flaxseed, ground chia seeds, artichoke, Brussels sprouts, and beans. If constipation continues, especially post-vacation, I'd recommend speaking to a knowledgeable practitioner to see what else may be awry.

—Serena Goldstein, N.D.

I never travel without magnesium. Magnesium is my favorite remedy for constipation. It's involved in over 550 different enzymatic reactions in the body and is a great laxative. I recommend that people start with one capsule per night and increase every three nights by one capsule until they get soft stools one or two times per day.

—Evan Hirsch, M.D., founder of The Hirsch Center