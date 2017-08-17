Experts Weigh In On The Keys To Successful, Sustainable Thrifting

Thrift Shops tend to cluster together, especially in New York City. Before you start your thrifting adventure, hit up Yelp or your trusted Google search bar to get a map down of everywhere you want to shop. For instance, in Sydney there are a couple of stores located in affluent areas where if you get there on just the right day (and there is really no rhyme or reason to which day this is), you can find a great quality piece. I once found a beautiful black leather Bally handbag, which came up good as new after a little cleaning, along with a really cute Alice & Olivia cocktail dress that I want to rework into a new style.

And before heading to the register to cash out on your finds, make sure to look it over for stains. Check out the entire garment, give the seams and zippers a good tug, and look for anything that might be missing. Top spots to check: pits, back of the neck, boobs/belly (sloppy eaters live among us), and elbows.

—Jacinta FitzGerald, research and operations of ethical fashion guide Project JUST