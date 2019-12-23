From gaslighting to being controlling, as we learn more about what makes a narcissist, it makes them easier to identify.

And that applies to psychopaths and Machiavellians too (the three make up what is known as the "dark triad"). One common trait among dark triad personalities is a lack of empathy, which was what prompted a collaborative study out of three Swedish universities that looked at whether people's cognitive ability to empathize would affect whether they actually did empathize in real life.

According to their findings, there's reason to believe narcissists, psychopaths, and Machiavellians can, in fact, empathize—they just don't.