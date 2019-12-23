mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News
|
Fact Checked

Can Narcissists Experience Empathy? Yes, But They'd Rather Not

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.

Image by LILIYA RODNIKOVA / Stocksy

December 23, 2019 — 2:48 AM

From gaslighting to being controlling, as we learn more about what makes a narcissist, it makes them easier to identify.

And that applies to psychopaths and Machiavellians too (the three make up what is known as the "dark triad"). One common trait among dark triad personalities is a lack of empathy, which was what prompted a collaborative study out of three Swedish universities that looked at whether people's cognitive ability to empathize would affect whether they actually did empathize in real life.

According to their findings, there's reason to believe narcissists, psychopaths, and Machiavellians can, in fact, empathize—they just don't.

Disposition, not ability, matters.

As the study explains, empathy is the ability and disposition to imagine another's experience, and it's intrinsic to emotional intelligence.

In their study of 278 participants, researchers used an anonymous online survey to ask questions about personality and empathy.

Dark personalities, they found, had no difference in ability-based empathy. But when it came to "trait-based" empathy, or empathy that was displayed, dark personalities saw a negative connection, suggesting they didn't have the disposition for empathy.

To explain further, darker personalities were found to agree with statements like "Other people's misfortunes don't usually disturb me," despite being able to identify someone else's emotions in the Multifaceted Empathy Test.

Article continues below

Understanding dark personalities.

Petri Kajonius, associate professor of psychology at University West, Sweden, told PsyPost, "There seems to be so many misunderstandings about 'normal' psychopaths among us."

It's not that they can't empathize, Kajonius says; they just "score low in their dispositions to do so[...] In other words, psychopaths, Machiavellians, and narcissists in the common population don't care much about other people's feelings but still have the ability to."

And it should also be noted that this study used subjects online who weren't necessarily clinically diagnosed dark triad personalities. "These results don't inform us on clinical samples[...] Furthermore, the study rests on a rather small sample and the trait scales are based on self-reported questionnaire items." So, more research is necessary to understand whether varying degrees of dark personality yield varying degrees of empathy.

Remember, some research says narcissists may not be forever, but in the meantime, if you think you might be dealing with a dark personality, here are 14 ways to tell. And if you're dating one, here's what you can do.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/narcissists-have-capacity-to-feel-empathy-but-their-disposition-wont-allow-it

Your article and new folder have been saved!