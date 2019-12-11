Napping Longer Than 60 Minutes Can Be Bad For Your Health, Study Says

Operating on little to no sleep can lead to dangerous mistakes or poor eating habits. More generally, it can have negative effects on mood and cognitive functioning, which is why doctors often stress the importance of getting six to eight hours of sleep each night. But according to new research, getting too much sleep can be just as dangerous as not getting enough.

A study published in the medical journal Neurology, found that people who regularly took 90-minute naps and slept more than nine hours each night were 85% more likely to have a stroke than moderate sleepers.

Researchers studied the sleep and nap habits of more than 31,000 participants for six years. Participants were 62 years old on average and had no prior history of strokes or other serious health problems. During the six years, scientists tracked 1,557 stroke cases.

People who routinely napped for extended periods of time (90 minutes or longer) were 25% more likely to have a stroke compared to people who napped for a maximum of 30 minutes.

They also found that people who slept more than nine hours each night were 23% more likely to have a stroke than people who slept between seven and eight hours.

"These results highlight the importance of moderate napping and sleeping duration and maintaining good sleep quality," said author of the study Xiaomin Zhang, M.D., Ph.D., in a news release.

Other past studies have shown that people who nap for more than 40 minutes typically have higher cholesterol and more fat around the waist, leading to heart problems and metabolic diseases.

In our busy world, finding time for sleep can be difficult, but we're told to prioritize it nonetheless. This study reveals the importance of practicing balance when it comes to rest.

Further studies are necessary for scientists to figure out why this association exists. One possible reason is that people who sleep abnormally long hours tend to lead more sedentary lifestyles in general, which is a risk factor for strokes.

If you've slept a healthy eight hours but are still feeling groggy, try integrating these everyday energy-boosting practices into your routine.