When winter rolls around, it’s only natural to crank up the heat. While this may make you feel cozy at first, your skin will likely beg to differ. Why? Well, central heating dries out the air. This is why you might wake up with irritated skin, dry nostrils, or chapped lips, as the arid air robs your skin of moisture.

Now, this doesn’t mean you have to abandon your heaters to keep your skin dewy all winter long. Instead, follow these tips.