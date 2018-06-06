Adopting My Daughter Was The Hardest Thing I've Ever Done—And The Best Decision Of My Life. Here's Why

I've had baby fever since my early 20s, and I didn't become a mother until I was 35. So when my husband Jeremy and I were first married, we were focused on conceiving and having kids—but we'd also been closely following one of our friends' stories about a special needs adoption, and we were fascinated and touched. Jeremy told me that he felt open to a special needs adoption for us, and although we'd casually discussed adopting in the past, it was the first time it was on either of our radars in a big way.

We decided we would have a some kids of our own and then adopt. So we tried to get pregnant for a few years on and off, and when nothing happened, we decided that if we weren't able to get pregnant by our fifth wedding anniversary, we would start the adoption process. As it was approaching, I realized I wasn't even sad about not getting pregnant; I just wanted to be a mom. So we made the decision to adopt, and we were thrilled.