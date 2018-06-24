Finding Balance Isn't Easy When You're A Career-Oriented Parent. Here's How These Moms Do It

When you're a career-oriented mom of young children, you're lucky if you're mostly mindful. And that's what mbg Collective members Amy Shah, a double board-certified M.D., and Robin Berzin, founder of Parsley Health, aspire to. In this inspiring revitalize talk hosted by mindbodygreen's co-founder and chief brand officer Colleen Wachob in partnership with Tropicana Kids, these three moms got real about what motherhood looks like when you work full-time and prioritize your own health and wellness.

From taking a long, hard look at the true meaning of "balance" to figuring out how to limit screen time in a world that values tech regardless of how harmful it is, no topic is off limits in this eye-opening discussion. Berzin touches on how to redefine what "downtime" looks like (when you're a mom, a 90-minute yoga class isn't quite as realistic as it once was), and Shah opens up about how she gets her kids to understand how to mindfully consume their favorite foods.

The main take-away? We're all just doing our best. Check out the full video for Berzin's and Shah's top tips on raising conscious children while also finding pockets of time for self-care.