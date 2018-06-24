mindbodygreen

Finding Balance Isn't Easy When You're A Career-Oriented Parent. Here's How These Moms Do It

Photo by Raymond Forbes LLC

June 24, 2018
We just wrapped revitalize 2018! Our fifth annual revitalize gathered together the world’s most knowledgeable experts and influential thought leaders for discussions on the biggest issues facing the world today—and how wellness is part of the solution. We brought you highlights all weekend long on mbg’s homepage and at #mbgrevitalize on Instagram and Twitter! Now you can dive into all the videos from the biggest event in wellness!

When you're a career-oriented mom of young children, you're lucky if you're mostly mindful. And that's what mbg Collective members Amy Shah, a double board-certified M.D., and Robin Berzin, founder of Parsley Health, aspire to. In this inspiring revitalize talk hosted by mindbodygreen's co-founder and chief brand officer Colleen Wachob in partnership with Tropicana Kids, these three moms got real about what motherhood looks like when you work full-time and prioritize your own health and wellness.

From taking a long, hard look at the true meaning of "balance" to figuring out how to limit screen time in a world that values tech regardless of how harmful it is, no topic is off limits in this eye-opening discussion. Berzin touches on how to redefine what "downtime" looks like (when you're a mom, a 90-minute yoga class isn't quite as realistic as it once was), and Shah opens up about how she gets her kids to understand how to mindfully consume their favorite foods.

The main take-away? We're all just doing our best. Check out the full video for Berzin's and Shah's top tips on raising conscious children while also finding pockets of time for self-care.

