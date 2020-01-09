A Functional Medicine Take On The 10 Most Searched Diets Of 2019

Each year Google releases lists of things we searched for most in the year, and they even go as far as to break down the diets that captured our imagination (and our screen time) in the year.

The most searched for diets of 2019 included some of our favorites, some (maybe faulty) classics, and some total randoms—but they largely seem to be focused on weight-loss plans.

When faced with all these different plans, we turned to experts to find out more about the trendiest diets of the year.

"I generally recommend avoiding any temporary programs and aiming for a sustainable, workable plan that can be maintained," functional medicine doctor Wendie Trubow, M.D., told mindbodygreen. "As a result, I don't recommend anything overly restrictive and do believe that each person's needs vary, although everyone can benefit from decreasing alcohol, sugar, and processed carbs!"

While even 10 different popular diet plans may seem like a lot, there are so many more that didn't even make this year's list. It just goes to show that while something may work for one person, it won't necessarily work for others.