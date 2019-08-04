The 4 Most Common Reasons For Divorce, According To Research

There's a lot of stigma surrounding divorce when, in reality, there's nothing at all shameful about people willing to advocate for themselves and prioritize their authentic happiness. According to a new study published in the Journal of Sex & Marital Therapy, the most common reasons people get divorced largely center around a lack of emotional fulfillment.

Researchers surveyed 2,371 straight, recently divorced people with an average age of 45. (In case you're curious, 44% had initiated the divorce themselves, 40% had their partners initiate it, and it was a mutual decision for 16% of them. Some 40% said their divorce had low to very low conflict, compared to the 29% who said there was a ton of it.)

These were the four most common reasons for divorce: