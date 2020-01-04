The 8 Most Common Mistakes People Make on Dating Apps

It is a new year—and a time for new love. Dating apps report that they get a huge influx of traffic at the start of the year. The first Sunday of January is often referred to as "Dating Sunday" and considered the busiest day of the year for dating apps. That means you can expect to see many fresh faces and polished profiles, and it's a great time to jump on if finding love is on your bucket list for 2020.

Before you put yourself out there, here are the most common mistakes people make on dating apps that can make finding the love of your life more challenging. Avoid these, and you will set yourself apart from the crowd and make finding your partner way more pleasant—and more likely!