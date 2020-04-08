During normal times, some people stick to their morning routines with a level of rigidity and focus that's almost Olympian. They work out, meditate, journal, meal prep, and stretch—all before opening their first email.

Now, things are different. We're working from home or braving a world that feels unsafe. We're constantly at least a little bit stressed. We're finding the stuff that used to feel important—say, waking up early and hitting the gym—needing to take a back seat.

Well, the beauty of a routine is that it can shift and evolve to suit any times, even the weird ones. Here's how team mbg is making our mornings a little bit more gentle and supportive right now: