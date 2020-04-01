With the Sun in Aries, the zodiac's first sign, we typically emerge from hibernation to gather with friends, get physically active, and descend on public spaces. But this year there will be no bustling rooftop bars, al fresco sidewalk cafes, bike rides, and picnics. It's all the harsher now that bubbly and affectionate Venus is making a long visit to interactive Gemini from April 3 to August 7. But with restrictive Saturn now in Aquarius, an air sign that governs public spaces and group activity, from March 21 to July 1, it could take from the spring equinox to just past the June 21 summer solstice (if not longer, in some places) before some semblance of "normalcy" returns.

And while Saturn in progress-driven Aquarius will continue to promote scientific and medical developments, the constraining planet is also causing (or exposing) shortages—from masks to test kits to toilet paper.

Many astrologers trace the COVID-19 illness to a rare (once every 33 to 38 years) January 12 Saturn-Pluto conjunction. Tangible Saturn and secretive Pluto's union makes the "invisible" visible—for example, a tiny but destructive virus that announced itself when Saturn and Pluto came within four degrees of each other in November 2019. While the two planets have parted ways, they'll be back in close contact from July until December 2020, when Saturn takes its final lap through Capricorn. Hopefully, we'll use the time prior to ramp up preparations rather than getting lax again over the summer and fall.

Our advice: Expect to deal with this situation throughout 2020. Why do we say that? Well, on April 4, shadowy Pluto will make its first of three rare conjunctions (meetups) with global and expansive Jupiter in Capricorn (the next two are on June 30 and November 12). On a positive note, Jupiter-Pluto conjunctions can bring major developments—new knowledge and progress, resourcefulness and hope. As they make their first connection, there's optimistic news that Abbott Labs will mass-produce COVID-19 home-testing kits and Johnson & Johnson is starting human trials of a possible vaccine.

At the same time, some of history's worst pandemics also fell during Jupiter-Pluto conjunctions, including the bubonic plague, the HIV/AIDS crisis, and the 1918 Spanish flu (see our post "Pandemics, Plagues, and Jupiter-Pluto Conjunctions" for more). The silver lining: By truth-teller Jupiter exposing what Pluto's been hiding, we can "know thy enemy. Some of these plagues peaked and receded following a Jupiter-Pluto summit. The Black Death of 1771—which is the last time Jupiter and Pluto met in Capricorn—was one such instance. It may take until their last union on November 12—or a hopeful Jupiter-Saturn meetup (the Great Conjunction) at the winter solstice—for the world to develop a real recovery plan.

In the meantime, we have April. You're here, you're probably stuck at home, and we pray that you and your loved ones are healthy. Somehow, we must remain connected as human beings, even if we can't see each other in person. With boundary-planet Saturn in Aquarius, we're socializing and gathering through barriers, celebrating Passover, Easter, and birthdays through screens and video chats or with much smaller groups.