What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Your Money: July 2017 Edition
Bess Matassa has a PhD in urban studies and is now a New York-based astrologer and tarot reader who has been featured in Teen Vogue, Apartment Therapy, and the Rubin Museum of Art.
Welcome to Cancer season! The zodiac’s touchy-feely little mermaid, Cancer’s loony fantasy life urges us to dive directly into our inner worlds and trust in our capacity to shelter ourselves from whatever financial tidal shifts occur. With Chiron stationing retrograde on the 1st and a pack of planets entering Leo toward the end of the month, it’s a deliciously exposed season for burning off those old stories about scarcity, mining the deep seas for juicy jewels, and activating our power of self-sufficiency to create a seashelled home on our backs.
Money Mantra of the Month: I take the plunge into my dream life and let my fantasies carry me home to rock-solid, 24-karat shores.
Aries (Mar. 21 - Apr. 19)
With Mars (your ruler) in Cancer this month, it’s all about getting sweet with your strategies as you practice tenderly reaching out for help on a project instead of going it alone.
Power Summer: Check out a blockbuster, complete with buttery popcorn. Let yourself rest in the AC and get reinspired by heroic tales without having to take action all by yourself just yet.
Taurus (Apr. 20 - May 20)
Your ruler, Venus, shifts into Gemini this month and it’s an opportunity to freshen up your professional approach and take pleasure in implementing multiple plans, even if you can’t foresee the outcome.
Power Summer: Beach-bag beauty. Channel your badass inner boss with a varied collection of on-the-go instant bronzers, salt sprays, shimmery highlighting sticks, powder cleansers, and fresh tropical shades.
Gemini (May 21 - Jun. 20)
Venus enters your sign this month and it’s time to take pleasure in activating the full range of your skill set. Pick up some side hustles that showcase your hidden talents.
Power Summer: Trip to the amusement park. Practice channeling all the financial possibilities while having fun with games of chance, tilt-a-whirls, and Skee-Ball ticket prizes.
Cancer (Jun. 21 - Jul. 22)
Get loony, little mermy! This birthday month is all about trusting deeply in your wildest financial dreams and starting to risk birthing them into the real world.
Power Summer: Skinny dipping. Get raw, get real, and get ready to expose all your sun-kissed beauty!
Leo (Jul. 23 - Aug. 22)
With a pack of planets entering your sign by month’s end, it’s time to get off your glamorously fluffy butt and make it happen. Put your nose to the glittered grindstone to create the luxe leisure life you crave.
Power Summer: Yacht cruise. Be willing to learn how to steer the ship so you can celebrate the good life that springs from your willingness to sweat it out.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sep. 22)
With your ruler, Mercury, shifting into Leo this month, throw caution to the wind and take full credit for the things you’ve created.
Power Summer: Ice cream–truck chasing. After a job well done, practice treating yourself to sprinkles and swirls, and let this jump-start a month of celebrating your successes.
Libra (Sep. 23 - Oct. 22)
With Jupiter in your sign making a series of sparkling trines this month, it’s a moment to fall deeply in love with the power of your ideals again. Think dream vacations, dream homes, and dream jobs.
Power Summer: Classic sunset. Get ridiculously romantic about how you want your professional life to feel by taking a pink sunset walk, sipping a piña colada, or getting caught in the rain.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
With Leo planets squaring your sun this month, you’re being asked to return to an innocent faith in your power potential. How can hustling feel like pure playtime?
Power Summer: Backyard BBQ. Fuse your penchant for intensity with a little joyous humor among tiki torches, limbo poles, and smoked flavors.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
The pragmatic energy of Saturn is challenging you this month, and it’s time to get super grounded about your far-flung visions. Temper the urge to overspend with some simple solo time and clearheaded planning.
Power Summer: Solo road trip. Get back to basics and fuse your desire for adventure with a scaled-back getaway.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
With a full moon in your sign on the 9th, shine a light onto the areas where you’re still holding back from enjoying all your successes.
Power Summer: Picnic in the park. Let yourself lounge on a sprawling blanket with wine, cheese, and wildflowers, and let someone else do the packing for once.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
Mercury in Leo opposes your sun for most of this month, and you’re being asked to soften your sense of the “right” thing for the group, and step back into personal beliefs. Speak up at work even if you have to risk exile, or strike out on a solo project.
Power Summer: Boardwalk photo booth. Celebrate your individual perspective with some old-school solo selfies in a black-and-white booth.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - Mar. 20)
With Chiron going retrograde in your sign this month, it’s a month of professional retreat. Take this time to process your feelings about your current state of affairs, and let more-personal creative projects pave the way toward public successes.
Power Summer: Pool party. Let slip n’ slides, beach floats, and blender beverages re-up your faith in the inevitable ebbs and flows of your financial state.
