An Integrative Medicine Doctor Explains Why You're Tired & Anxious

Photo by Tamara Muth-King

June 22, 2018
We just wrapped revitalize 2018! Our fifth annual revitalize gathered together the world’s most knowledgeable experts and influential thought leaders for discussions on the biggest issues facing the world today—and how wellness is part of the solution. We brought you highlights on mbg’s homepage and at #mbgrevitalize on Instagram and Twitter! Now you can begin to dive into the videos from the biggest event in wellness!

Dr. Robert Rountree is a family medicine physician; author; and expert in nutrition, medical herbology, and mind-body therapy. In simple terms, he knows a lot about achieving optimal health by way of both conventional medicine and alternative practices. At revitalize 2018, mbg founder and CEO Jason Wachob joined him on the main stage to talk about two of the most common symptoms getting in the way of us feeling our best: fatigue and anxiety.

When it comes to our energy levels, nothing is more important than our mitochondrial health. The mitochondria are small energy centers inside our cells that help us convert the energy from the food we eat into usable energy for the body (in the form of ATP). Dr. Rountree dropped some crucial knowledge about what happens to us when our mitochondria get burnt out—and what we can do to get back on track, including why stress is both a symptom and cause of dysfunction in our mitochondria.

Did you know that, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, anxiety disorders affect 18 percent of the population? Even more staggering is the fact that only 40 percent of those people receive treatment. One of the most groundbreaking areas of research on anxiety has to do with an imbalance in the endocannabinoid system. What's that, you ask? Well, you've probably heard of CBD and THC, and the endocannabinoid system is the larger system in the body that these compounds interact with. Many people refer to it as an "adaptogenic system" or even the "master regulatory system" of the body because it plays such a large role in how we respond to stress and pain. It explains why CBD is beneficial for disorders like anxiety, headaches, and seizures.

To learn more about what's happening in our body in the face of stress, anxiety, and fatigue, check out the full talk here!

