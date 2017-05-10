Thanks, Science: Here's How To Actually Stick To Your Workout Routine

Willpower is like energy. It ebbs and flows and can become depleted with use. Relying on willpower can be helpful during the initial push to begin an exercise program, but counting on it to see you through the long term is a mistake.

Instead, when designing your new exercise plan, set up supports, schedules, and positive incentives to change behavior so that you don’t veer off track when your willpower is sagging. For example, set an appointment with an exercise partner or personal trainer that will hold you a little more accountable.

You can come up with your own accountability ideas by asking yourself this: "What is my plan on days when I don’t feel like exercising?" Your willpower will fluctuate, so be prepared.