If You Can't Find A Good Partner, You're Probably Making This Mistake

How can you change to feel more secure, at ease, present and confident when you're looking for love? You start by searching for the feelings you think a relationship will bring you, inside yourself. You may think it's impossible to feel connected, loved, held, and taken care of without a partner, but I promise you that you can. The most beautiful thing about this process is that once you find these feelings inside of you, you'll be much more likely to find them in a relationship, too.

People tend to overcomplicate this experience of self-love. But self-love is simply a sense of finding peace, happiness, contentment, and acceptance inside of you. It requires a quiet mind, an open heart, and a connection to your inner voice. A few practices and activities that can help you on your journey to self-love: Finding a yoga practice, meditation, daily journaling, going to therapy, and getting to know yourself. You find self-love by setting aside quiet time to just be with you.