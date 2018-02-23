If You're Not Excited About Brushing Your Teeth, It's Time To Upgrade

In the past couple of years, oral care has been re-imagined by the wellness world. And it's about time! The habit of tooth brushing has looked, felt, and tasted the same for decades. The new wave of products replaces ordinary floss, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes with sustainable, better-for-you options that are decidedly more minimalistic in respect to both their design and ingredient lists. Here are the products that may make the few minutes you spend brushing your teeth feel more like an act of self-care. Say cheese!