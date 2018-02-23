mindbodygreen

If You're Not Excited About Brushing Your Teeth, It's Time To Upgrade

Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay is a freelance writer and certified yoga instructor based in Brooklyn, NY. She holds a journalism and psychology degree from New York University. Kellner is the co-author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide to Ancient Self Care," with mbg Sustainability Editor Emma Loewe.
If You're Not Excited About Brushing Your Teeth, It's Time To Upgrade

Photo by Megan Doty

February 23, 2018

In the past couple of years, oral care has been re-imagined by the wellness world. And it's about time! The habit of tooth brushing has looked, felt, and tasted the same for decades. The new wave of products replaces ordinary floss, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes with sustainable, better-for-you options that are decidedly more minimalistic in respect to both their design and ingredient lists. Here are the products that may make the few minutes you spend brushing your teeth feel more like an act of self-care. Say cheese!

1. Moondani Natural Breath Mist

If You're Not Excited About Brushing Your Teeth, It's Time To Upgrade

Photo by mbg creative x Moondani

Moondani's breath mist aims to replace your old-school breath spray. Instead of using alcohols, aerosols, unknown flavors, and artificial coloring, Moondani relies on natural plant extracts and oils for its efficacy. Fennel oil, cardamom oil, ginger extract, distilled water, vegetable glycerin, and other food-grade oils work together to cut through bad breath, keeping your mouth smelling and tasting great.

Moondani Natural Breath Mist ($10)

2. OLAS Marine Bioactive Rinse

If You're Not Excited About Brushing Your Teeth, It's Time To Upgrade

Photo by mbg creative x Olas

Inspired by the great healing power of the ocean, Dr. Christopher Perez, the dentist behind OLAS, has created an alcohol-free mouthwash that features salt, algae, organic essential oils, CoQ10, and echinacea as star ingredients. It's microbiome-friendly and promises to help ward off gingivitis (when used as part of a healthy oral hygiene regimen) while keeping breath fresh.

OLAS Marine Bioactive Rinse ($16)


3. Skinny & Co. Oil Pulling Kit

If You're Not Excited About Brushing Your Teeth, It's Time To Upgrade

Photo by mbg creative x Skinny &amp;amp; Co. Oil Pulling Kit

If you've always wanted to try oil pulling, this kit is a great way to start. Skinny & Co. processes its coconut oil to balance the pH, making it more mouth-friendly, and contains high amounts of lauric acid, which is one of the agents in coconut oil that binds to toxins and particles while pulling. The essential oils make pulling slightly more palatable, and the bamboo spoon helps you measure the right amount every time.

Skinny & Co. Oil Pulling Kit ($33)

4. Cocofloss

If You're Not Excited About Brushing Your Teeth, It's Time To Upgrade

Photo by mbg creative x Cocofloss

Cocofloss is more textured than conventional floss, which reaches nooks and crannies you didn't know you were missing. In four refreshing flavors—mint, coconut, strawberry, and orange—the addition of antibacterial and antifungal coconut oil helps keep your mouth clean as a whistle.

Cocofloss ($8)

5. Elaa Probiotic Toothpaste

If You're Not Excited About Brushing Your Teeth, It's Time To Upgrade

Photo by mbg creative x Elaa

Made from charcoal, clay, coconut milk powder (see a theme?), probiotics, herbs, and essential oils, this cult-favorite toothpaste is a wellness winner. It will look a little messy while you're using it and your toothbrush might look like you dipped it in mud, but don't worry—it leaves your chompers feeling exfoliated and bright.

Elaa Probiotic Toothpaste ($15)

6. Quip Toothbrush

If You're Not Excited About Brushing Your Teeth, It's Time To Upgrade

Photo by mbg creative x quip

The quip toothbrush is a dental upgrade as well as an aesthetic one. It comes equipped with an intuitive timer that buzzes in four 30-second increments meant to signal you to move the brush—you'll never get away with a quick swipe again. Plus, the brush itself suctions onto a mirror or other flat surface (e.g., tile), freeing up counter space. You can choose a color and, if you adore it, a subscription plan to keep up with brush head replacements stress-free.

Quip Toothbrush Electric Starter Set ($40)

7. Dr. Tung's Tongue Scraper

If You're Not Excited About Brushing Your Teeth, It's Time To Upgrade

Photo by mbg creative x Dr. Tung

Tongue scraping is a classic, holistic oral health technique that has experienced a resurgence as ancient remedies like ayurveda gain mainstream cred. Tongue scraping is known to help keep breath fresh and remove residual undigested foodstuffs from the back of your tongue. It's believed that they can be reabsorbed into the body while sleeping, suggesting it's best to scrape before bed.

Dr. Tung's Tongue Scraper ($25 for a 3-pack)

