Mindfulness Can Lower Blood Pressure, New Study Finds

In a world of stressors, it’s important we all take a moment to step back every once in a while. And if you’re part of the almost half of Americans with cardiovascular disease, new research says it might be especially important for you.

A new study by Brown University has found adopting a mindfulness practice can lead to significantly lower blood pressure.

And with heart disease as the leading cause of death around the world, with many instances resulting from hypertension, or abnormally high blood pressure, mindfulness offers a promising practice to help mitigate the effects of stress on the body and mind.