The golden nugget of mbg's decluttering coverage this year speaks to this idea of the health benefits of clearing space, mental and physical. It came when Kyle Quilici, the co-founder of New Minimalism, was speaking about how she organizes her own studio apartment. "Keeping clutter at bay requires some regular maintenance, but it shouldn't be overwhelming," she said. "The entire point of decluttering in the first place is to spend less time managing your stuff!"

This isn't a groundbreaking idea, but it's something that's easy to forget when you're knee-deep in keep and giveaway piles. When you pare down your possessions, you shouldn't just be after that short-term feeling of accomplishment. You should be focused on putting systems in place that make your life easier and more spacious for the long run. It's really about the destination as much as the journey.

"Don't organize for a snapshot in time," Joanna Teplin, one half of The Home Edit, said in an article earlier this year. "Create systems that make sense for your day-to-day, and be realistic about your lifestyle."

So as annoying as decluttering can be, next time you're doing it, be sure to zoom out and remind yourself of the quieter, less chaotic life you're investing time in. Suddenly, that drawer of random cords and papers may not seem so menacing.